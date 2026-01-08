Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, Spanish Super Cup Semi-final: When, Where To Watch ATM V RMA?

Atletico go head-to-head against Real in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final
Xabi Alonso's side have lost to ATM once this season
The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah
Atletico Madrid will be battling it out against Real Madrid in the semi-final of the 2026 Super Copa de Espana. The Madrid Derby will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Atletico have had a poor La Liga campaign and come into this game on the back of a draw against Real Sociedad in their last game.
However, they will take comfort for the fact that Diego Simeone's side have defeated the Los Blancos once this season and will hoping for a similar performance in the semi-final.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, have lost their star forward Kylian Mbappe due to injury but Gonzalo Garcia's hat-trick in their previous game, will give them confidence. Xabi Alonso will be seeking revenge against their city rival.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup Semi-final: Head-to-Head
Total matches: 241
Atletico Madrid won: 60
Real Madrid won: 123
Draws: 58
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup Semi-final: Live Streaming Info
When will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup semi-final match start?
The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup semi-final match will kick off at 12:30 a.m. IST on Friday, January 9 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Where to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup semi-final match?
The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup semi-final match will not be telecast in India. However, one can livestream on the FanCode app and website in India.