Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, Spanish Super Cup Semi-final: When, Where To Watch ATM V RMA?

Here's all you need to know about the livestream and telecast details of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Spanish Super Cup semi-final match

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Real Madrid vs Real Betis Spanish La liga match-Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Betis Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Atletico go head-to-head against Real in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final

  • Xabi Alonso's side have lost to ATM once this season

  • The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah

Atletico Madrid will be battling it out against Real Madrid in the semi-final of the 2026 Super Copa de Espana. The Madrid Derby will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Atletico have had a poor La Liga campaign and come into this game on the back of a draw against Real Sociedad in their last game.

However, they will take comfort for the fact that Diego Simeone's side have defeated the Los Blancos once this season and will hoping for a similar performance in the semi-final.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have lost their star forward Kylian Mbappe due to injury but Gonzalo Garcia's hat-trick in their previous game, will give them confidence. Xabi Alonso will be seeking revenge against their city rival.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup Semi-final: Head-to-Head

  • Total matches: 241

  • Atletico Madrid won: 60

  • Real Madrid won: 123

  • Draws: 58

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup Semi-final: Live Streaming Info

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup semi-final match start?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup semi-final match will kick off at 12:30 a.m. IST on Friday, January 9 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Where to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup semi-final match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup semi-final match will not be telecast in India. However, one can livestream on the FanCode app and website in India.

Published At:
Tags

