Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, Spanish Super Cup SF: Vini Jr, Alvarez Start For Respective Teams

Jose Maria Gimenez celebrates Atletico Madrid's win

With FC Barcelona waiting in the final in the Spanish Super Cup final, Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid are set to clash for the 242nd time in history. Madrid derby heads to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia just four months after the first Madrid derby of the season stole headlines across Spain. Simeone led his side to a dominant 5–2 victory over Real Madrid back in September. Will history repeat itself? Catch play-by-play updates and live scores from the second semi-final of the Supercopa de España 2026 on Friday, 9 January, at Alinma Bank Stadium

8 Jan 2026, 11:28:57 pm IST Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Team News 🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨



Our starting XI for the Supercopa de España semifinal 💪 pic.twitter.com/HHRid7nWQj — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 8, 2026 📋✅ Our starting XI!

🆚 @atletienglish pic.twitter.com/bjrpAtnSvI — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 8, 2026

8 Jan 2026, 10:59:24 pm IST Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: H2H - Last Five Games Atlético Madrid : 2 wins

Real Madrid : 1 win

Draws: 2