India Vs England LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2nd Semi-Final: Where To Watch, Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

India vs England Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know all about the IND vs ENG 2nd Semi-Final, including live streaming details, Mumbai weather and pitch reports, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India Vs England Semi-Final Uncertainties
India will face England for the third consecutive time in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5, 2026. AP Photo/Bikas Das
  • India face England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium on March 5

  • Weather forecast says no rain in Mumbai and pitch report favours batting majorly

  • Check live streaming and other details below

India head into their T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5 as favourites on paper, but this fixture promises fireworks given its recent history and high stakes.

The hosts earned their place in the last four with a thrilling five-wicket win over West Indies, powered by an unbeaten 97 from Sanju Samson, the highest individual score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup chase, helping India surpass a target of 196 with four balls to spare.

England arrive in Mumbai with momentum of their own, having topped Super Eights Group 2 and clinched a semi-final spot with consistent performances. Captain Harry Brook and all-rounder Will Jacks have been among England’s standout contributors, while their bowling unit has adapted well to subcontinental conditions.

The two sides have met in T20 World Cup semi-finals twice before, England won in 2022 and India in 2024, making it a 1-1 head-to-head in knockout history.

India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

The weather in Mumbai on March 5 for the India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium is expected to be clear and rain-free, with no precipitation predicted and temperatures around the high 20s to 30°C. Conditions look favourable for a full match, and dew or rain interruptions are unlikely.

Also Read: Will Sanju Samson Miss India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final?

India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Weather Forecast

The Wankhede pitch is expected to be balanced but batting-friendly, with short boundaries aiding stroke play and an average first-innings score around 170-190. The surface might offer some pace and bounce early, helping quicks, while spinners could be useful in middle overs. Dew later may make bowling tougher in the second innings.

India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The India vs England, 2nd Semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. It will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss takes place at 6:30 PM on March 5.

The India vs England, 2nd Semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. It will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss takes place at 6:30 PM on March 5.

Tags

