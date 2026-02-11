Nepal Vs Italy Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Check Mumbai Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Nepal lost their first game to England while Italy suffered a loss against Scotland
The match will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
Pitch report and Mumbai weather forecast details listed
Nepal enter this Group C showdown against Italy at the Wankhede Stadium looking to bounce back after a narrow loss to England, where they nearly pulled off one of the tournament’s biggest upsets.
Captain Rohit Paudel and his batters showed real fight, finishing close to a competitive target, and will be eager to carry that momentum into this clash. Their spin attack, led by Sandeep Lamichhane, could be crucial in controlling the middle overs against Italy’s batting line-up which has struggled so far.
Italy, meanwhile, suffered a heavy defeat to Scotland in their opener but showed flashes of resistance from players like Ben Manenti and Ali Hasan in that game.
They will need more consistent contributions with both bat and ball if they are to challenge Nepal’s disciplined bowling attack and post a competitive total. With both teams yet to secure a win, this fixture represents a vital opportunity to stay alive in the tournament and avoid falling further behind in Group C.
Nepal Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Weather Forecast
For Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai, conditions look solid for cricket at the Wankhede Stadium with clear, mostly sunny skies and no rain predicted, as is typical in this late winter dry spell in the city. Temperatures during the afternoon clash should hover around 30-33 °C, warm but manageable for players and fans alike. With little cloud cover and stable weather, the match is expected to go uninterrupted by weather, making it ideal for a full 20-over contest under clear skies.
Nepal Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report
At the Wankhede Stadium, expect a batting-friendly strip with true bounce and quick value for shots. Pacers can find some early swing because of the sea breeze, but once batters settle, stroke-making becomes easier. Short boundaries further tilt the contest toward high scoring. In recent T20s here, the average first-innings total hovers around 170-180, making anything above that a strong score.
Nepal Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Predicted Playing XIs
Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, Syed Naqvi, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti, Jaspreet Singh/Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade, Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca, Ali Hasan
Nepal: Kushal Bhartel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla
Nepal Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The Nepal vs Italy match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The match will begin at 03:00 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 02:30 PM.
Nepal Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca, Ali Hasan, Wayne Madsen(c), Jaspreet Singh, Marcus Campopiano, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla, Basir Ahamad, Sundeep Jora, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami