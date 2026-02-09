Scotland Vs Italy Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ITA Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Scotland meet Italy in their tournament opener at the T20 World Cup 2026
Italy set to make their T20 World Cup debut
Check live streaming and toss update below
Scotland will be looking to respond strongly after a disappointing start to their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, having been beaten by West Indies in their opening match and needing momentum in Group C.
The Scottish side, led by experienced campaigners like Richie Berrington and featuring aggressive batters such as George Munsey, will be eager to make amends at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Their bowling unit will also have to be disciplined to contain a confident Italian batting lineup.
For Italy, this fixture marks a special moment as they make their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup debut, having climbed through the Europe Regional Qualifier to reach the global stage for the first time.
Led by Wayne Madsen and powered by all-round talents like JJ Smuts and the Manenti brothers, Italy are expected to play with no fear and aim to cause an upset. With both teams desperate for early points, this match could be a fascinating contest between Scotland’s experience and Italy’s rising enthusiasm.
Follow the live scoreboard and ball-by-ball commentary
Scotland Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Scotland Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie
Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen(c), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Gian Meade(w), Grant Stewart, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Thomas Draca
Scotland Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.
Scotland Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen(c), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Gian Meade(w), Grant Stewart, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Thomas Draca, Zain Ali, Syed Naqvi, Marcus Campopiano, Jaspreet Singh
Scotland: Mark Watt, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross(w), Oliver Davidson, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Safyaan Sharif, George Munsey, Brad Wheal, Finlay McCreath, Brad Currie