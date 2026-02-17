Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Head-To-Head Record

Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Get live streaming information, match prediction, Kandy weather forecast, and head-to-head record ahead of Match 33 of the T20 World Cup 2026 between Nepal and Scotland, on Tuesday, 17 February at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, H2h
Nepal cricket team's fans cheer for them during Nepal's T20 World Cup match against England in Mumbai. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Scotland face Nepal in a Group C clash at the 2026 T20 World Cup on Tuesday, 17 February at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

  • Google’s predictability gives Scotland a 61% chance of victory versus 39% for Nepal

  • The match will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online via the Jio Hotstar app and website

Scotland take on Nepal in a Group C clash at the 2026 T20 World Cup on Tuesday, 17 February at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the Super Eights line-up almost decided.

Scotland’s late entry after Bangladesh’s expulsion has made their campaign unpredictable, while Nepal arrived full of hope after pushing England to the brink in their opener. With Nepal already out, both teams are aiming to finish strong and make a statement.

Nepal’s journey has been a mix of promise and disappointment. After coming close to chasing down England, successive losses to Italy and West Indies highlighted persistent batting issues, with key players like Kushal Bhurtel and Sandeep Lamichhanne unable to deliver.

Even with the advantage of playing all matches at the Wankhede and enjoying strong crowd support, consistency has eluded them, leaving their bowlers under pressure and coach Nic Pothas calling for quicker learning.

Scotland, on the other hand, have shown resilience despite limited preparation. Their spinners have dominated, taking 11 wickets at 24.63, and a dominant win over Italy proved their capability when firing on all cylinders.

Related Content
Related Content

Nepal will have the home crowd and pitch familiarity, but Scotland’s confident spin attack on the turn-friendly Wankhede track will test their top order. Both teams are keen to end their campaigns on a high note.

Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Scotland are favorites to beat Nepal in their Group C clash, with Google’s predictability showing a 61% win probability for Scotland versus 39% for Nepal.

But after Nepal pushed England to the brink in their opener, it’s tempting to wonder what might have been. With the Super Eights line-up nearly settled, both teams aim to end their campaigns on a high.

Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Weather Forecast

The weather in Mumbai for Tuesday’s clash between Scotland and Nepal looks perfect for cricket, with clear skies and sunshine. Temperatures are expected around 28°C, humidity at 59%, no chance of rain, and winds blowing at 23 km/h, ideal conditions for a competitive match at Wankhede Stadium.

Nepal Vs Scotland T20Is: Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 2

Nepal Won: 1

Scotland Won: 1

Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

When to watch Nepal vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The Nepal vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, 17 February at 7:00 pm IST at Wankhede Stadium.

Where to watch Nepal vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The Nepal vs Scotland match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ZIM VS IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rain Threatens Pallekele Clash

  2. Pakistan A Vs UAE LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Early Blow For PAK As Dharnidharka Falls For Duck

  3. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Drop Under-Fire Babar, Shaheen From Namibia Match – Report

  5. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Former Pakistan Players Call For Babar Azam To Be Dropped After India Drubbing

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

  2. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  3. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

  4. 28 Schools In Ahmedabad & Vadodara Receive Bomb Threat Emails

  5. Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  2. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

  3. Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

  4. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

  2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  3. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  4. Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth?

  5. Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

  6. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

  7. India Turns To AI For Early Detection Of Emerging Pathogens

  8. New Zealand Vs Canada Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Ravindra, Phillips' Fifties Guide Kiwis To Super Eight