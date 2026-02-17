Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Head-To-Head Record

Scotland face Nepal in a Group C clash at the 2026 T20 World Cup on Tuesday, 17 February at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
Google’s predictability gives Scotland a 61% chance of victory versus 39% for Nepal
The match will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online via the Jio Hotstar app and website
Scotland take on Nepal in a Group C clash at the 2026 T20 World Cup on Tuesday, 17 February at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the Super Eights line-up almost decided.
Scotland’s late entry after Bangladesh’s expulsion has made their campaign unpredictable, while Nepal arrived full of hope after pushing England to the brink in their opener. With Nepal already out, both teams are aiming to finish strong and make a statement.
Nepal’s journey has been a mix of promise and disappointment. After coming close to chasing down England, successive losses to Italy and West Indies highlighted persistent batting issues, with key players like Kushal Bhurtel and Sandeep Lamichhanne unable to deliver.
Even with the advantage of playing all matches at the Wankhede and enjoying strong crowd support, consistency has eluded them, leaving their bowlers under pressure and coach Nic Pothas calling for quicker learning.
Scotland, on the other hand, have shown resilience despite limited preparation. Their spinners have dominated, taking 11 wickets at 24.63, and a dominant win over Italy proved their capability when firing on all cylinders.
Nepal will have the home crowd and pitch familiarity, but Scotland’s confident spin attack on the turn-friendly Wankhede track will test their top order. Both teams are keen to end their campaigns on a high note.
Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Scotland are favorites to beat Nepal in their Group C clash, with Google’s predictability showing a 61% win probability for Scotland versus 39% for Nepal.
But after Nepal pushed England to the brink in their opener, it’s tempting to wonder what might have been. With the Super Eights line-up nearly settled, both teams aim to end their campaigns on a high.
Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Weather Forecast
The weather in Mumbai for Tuesday’s clash between Scotland and Nepal looks perfect for cricket, with clear skies and sunshine. Temperatures are expected around 28°C, humidity at 59%, no chance of rain, and winds blowing at 23 km/h, ideal conditions for a competitive match at Wankhede Stadium.
Nepal Vs Scotland T20Is: Head-To-Head Record
Matches Played: 2
Nepal Won: 1
Scotland Won: 1
Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
When to watch Nepal vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match?
The Nepal vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, 17 February at 7:00 pm IST at Wankhede Stadium.
Where to watch Nepal vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match?
The Nepal vs Scotland match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.