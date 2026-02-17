Nepal Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026: Dipendra Singh Airee's 23-Ball Fifty Powers Landmark Victory For NEP

Nepal produced one of the most memorable wins in their cricket history by beating Scotland by seven wickets in their Group C match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, successfully chasing down Scotland’s 170/7 with four balls to spare. The Nepalese chase was powered by a blistering 23-ball fifty from Dipendra Singh Airee, who anchored the innings alongside Gulsan Jha as they kept the required rate in check and took control in the late stages. Scotland’s total looked formidable after a strong start, but Nepal’s bowlers, including key wickets from Sompal Kami, kept them in the hunt. The win marks Nepal’s first-ever T20 World Cup victory, a historic moment that will be celebrated by fans across the country.

Nepal Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket-
Nepal cricket team walks back to the pavilion after defeating Scotland during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Nepal Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket-Dipendra Singh Airee
Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee acknowledges cricket fans after his team won against /Scotland during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Nepal Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket-Gulshan Jha
Nepal's Gulshan Jha plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Nepal and Scotland in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Nepal Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket-Dipendra Singh Airee
Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Nepal and Scotland in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Nepal Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket-Rohit Paudel
Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Nepal and Scotland in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Nepal Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket-Michael Leask
Scotland's Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of Nepal's Aasif Sheikh with teammates during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Nepal and Scotland in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Nepal Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket-Kushal Bhurtel
Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Nepal and Scotland in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Nepal Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket-Michael Leask
Scotland's Michael Leask plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Nepal and Scotland in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Nepal Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket-Kushal Bhurtel
Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel celebrates the wicket of Scotland's captain Richie Berrington during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Nepal and Scotland in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Nepal Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket-Sompal Kami
Nepal's Sompal Kami celebrates the wicket of Scotland's Brandon McMullen during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Nepal and Scotland in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Nepal Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket-Michael Jones
Scotland's Michael Jones celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Nepal and Scotland in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Nepal Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket-Michael Jones
Scotland's Michael Jones plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Nepal and Scotland in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Nepal Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket-George Munsey
Scotland's George Munsey plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Nepal and Scotland in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
