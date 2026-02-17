Nepal Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026: Dipendra Singh Airee's 23-Ball Fifty Powers Landmark Victory For NEP
Nepal produced one of the most memorable wins in their cricket history by beating Scotland by seven wickets in their Group C match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, successfully chasing down Scotland’s 170/7 with four balls to spare. The Nepalese chase was powered by a blistering 23-ball fifty from Dipendra Singh Airee, who anchored the innings alongside Gulsan Jha as they kept the required rate in check and took control in the late stages. Scotland’s total looked formidable after a strong start, but Nepal’s bowlers, including key wickets from Sompal Kami, kept them in the hunt. The win marks Nepal’s first-ever T20 World Cup victory, a historic moment that will be celebrated by fans across the country.
