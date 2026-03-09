NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Milwaukee Bucks To 113-99 Win Over Utah Jazz

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game skid by beating the Utah Jazz 113-99 in the NBA on Sunday (March 8, 2026). Antetokounmpo did all that while playing just 27 minutes as the Bucks continue to monitor the two-time MVP’s workload in his return from injury. Milwaukee were playing for the third time since Antetokounmpo came back from a right calf strain that caused him to miss 15 straight games. Utah have lost eight of their last nine games. The Jazz had ended a seven-game skid earlier by winning 122-112 at Washington.

Milwaukee Bucks Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic's Desmond Bane (3) loses control of the ball between Milwaukee Bucks' AJ Green and Cam Thomas during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks' Jericho Sims dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks' Ryan Rollins attempts to save the ball after committing a backcourt violation during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks' AJ Green (20) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic's Desmond Bane during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks' AJ Green (20) loses control of the ball against Orlando Magic's Desmond Bane during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks' Ousmane Dieng (21) dribbles against Orlando Magic's Tristan da Silva during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic's Desmond Bane (3) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Ryan Rollins during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs (4) passes the ball between his legs to Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero, right, drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Ousmane Dieng during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee.
