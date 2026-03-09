NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Milwaukee Bucks To 113-99 Win Over Utah Jazz
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game skid by beating the Utah Jazz 113-99 in the NBA on Sunday (March 8, 2026). Antetokounmpo did all that while playing just 27 minutes as the Bucks continue to monitor the two-time MVP’s workload in his return from injury. Milwaukee were playing for the third time since Antetokounmpo came back from a right calf strain that caused him to miss 15 straight games. Utah have lost eight of their last nine games. The Jazz had ended a seven-game skid earlier by winning 122-112 at Washington.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE