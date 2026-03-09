ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

Following India's third T20 World Cup triumph by beating New Zealand in the final, we accumulated the best players to formulate the team of the tournament

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published At:
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-
India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the T20 World Cup final match against New Zealand, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title

  • Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube were their best players

  • Check the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 team of the tournament below

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has finally come to an end after a month of exciting and entertaining cricket. One of the most competitive editions of the tournament saw lower ranked full members and associate nations going head on against top ranked teams. At the same time, when the titans clashed, they made sure that each game was remembered. In the end, India won the title by beating New Zealand in the final.

In the group stage, USA scared India with their bowling. At one point it looked like Suryakumar Yadav's side will have a slip up. But the captain stood at one end and made sure India get enough to beat USA. Pakistan were pushed to the edge by Netherlands but they found a jailbreak through Faheem Ashraf.

The most competitive group was the Group B, where Zimbabwe shocked Australia and Sri Lanka and defeated them both. Although Australia lost against Sri Lanka, they were expected to beat Zimbabwe. But Brian Bennett's batting coupled with some exceptional bowling performance from Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans helped Zimbabwe qualify for the Super 8.

West Indies looked like their old self after a long time when they defeated England and stayed unbeaten in the group stage. England meanwhile, looked sloppy, but eventually they won two close games against Nepal and Italy and secured their qualification. Will Jacks had an exceptional tournament with both the bat and ball. Sam Curran's death bowling was a necessary factor as well for them.

South Africa and Afghanistan clashed in an epic match in Group D, where the result was decided by last ball of the second super over. South Africa went on to defeat all the teams of the group. UAE challenged Afghanistan but eventually experience prevailed. New Zealand openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert's explosive combination made them the second team to qualify from the group.

In the Super 8, India started with a loss against South Africa. The tall pacers of the Proteas, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada confined India's power hitters and defended a competitive score. David Miller played a big role with his half-century. The result effectively opened up the group 1, but India made a strong comeback winning their next two matches.

The biggest test India faced was against West Indies where they had to win at any cost. Sanju Samson shined in the match and his innings carried India over the line in a big chase. Jasprit Bumrah, like always starred with the ball in hand.

In Group 2, which was entirely being played in Sri Lanka, England dominated with captain Harry Brook stepping up and Adil Rashid finding his touch under helpful conditions. They won all their games and made their place in the semi-final. New Zealand sneaked through as the second team, despite Sahibzada Farhan's form backing up Pakistan.

The first semi-final was one sided with South Africa batting failing to make an impact, while Finn Allen and Tim Seifert dismantled their bowling. In the second semi-final, there was run-fest with India scoring 253 and England falling short by only 7 runs with Jacob Bethell scoring a hundred.

The final was once again a one-sided match, with India batting New Zealand out of the game riding on Sanju Samson's batting and Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. While India were crowned the champions, a big role in it was played by Shivam Dube, who chipped in with cameos in all important matches, deciding the fate of the game.

Bumrah was the best bowler of the tournament, scalping 14 wickets at an incredible economy of 6.21. While Varun Chakravarthy also scalped the same number of wickets, his loss of form in the second half of the competition pushed his economy to the higher side.

A surprise package was USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk and Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani. The former was the third highest wicket taker, scalping 13 wickets while Muzarabani stand fourth with the same number of dismissals. England spinner Adil Rashid also has the same number of wickets with a better economy of 8.15 compared to Chakravarthy.

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan was brilliant with the bat, scoring two centuries and becoming the highest scorer of the competition. He had a strike rate of 160.25. Tim Seifert was the second highest scorer with 326 runs. Sanju Samson was the third who scored 321 runs in just 5 games with a massive strike rate of 199.37. He was also named the player of the tournament.

Indian southpaws Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube had exceptional competitions with the former being the fourth highest scorer with 317 runs. Dube contributed with cameos, scoring 239 runs with a strike rate of 169.06.

England cricketers Harry Brook and Will Jacks also had a strong run with the former scoring 235 runs with a strike rate of 159.86 in the middle order including a century against Pakistan. Jacks was outstanding with both the ball and bat in hand as he scored 226 runs with a strike rate of 176.56 and also picked 9 wickets.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Team Of The Tournament

Sanju Samson (Wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Ishan Kishan (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Harry Brook, Shivam Dube, Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, Blessing Muzarabani, Jasprit Bumrah, Shadley van Schalkwyk

Q

Who won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title?

A

India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title.

Q

How many players from Team India featured in the team of the tournament?

A

Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are the four players named in the team of the tournament.

Q

What are the parameters considered for the team of the tournament?

A

Runs scored, wickets taken, impact and role are the parameters considered for the team of the tournament.

