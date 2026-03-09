India Vs Scotland, FIH Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Preview: Pool B Scenarios, Where To Watch

After thrashing Uruguay 4-0 in their opening match, team India welcomes Scotland at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad for their FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool B qualifying match from 7:30PM (IST) onwards

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published At:
India Vs Scotland, FIH Womens World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Preview
The India women's hockey team celebrates after scoring in the FIH Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match against Uruguay on March 8, 2026. | Photo: Hockey India
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India welcome Scotland in their 2nd Women's World Cup qualifying match

  • Women in Blue defeated Uruguay 4-0 in their Pool B opener

  • Get India's qualification scenario from Pool B and a lot more

India lock horns with Scotland in their next FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 qualifiers match later today (March 9) at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana from 7:30PM (IST) onwards.

India enters the match brimming with confidence after a dominant 4-0 victory over Uruguay. Under the returning guidance of head coach Sjoerd Marijne, the Women in Blue displayed composure and youthful energy.

Captain Salima Tete was instrumental in the midfield, while goals from Sunelita Toppo, Ishika, Lalremsiami, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal showcased India's depth in finishing. The home side’s ability to convert penalty corners will be crucial against a well-drilled Scottish defense.

Scotland, ranked 15th in the world, proved their mettle with a disciplined 1-0 win over Wales. Vice-captain Amy Costello provided the decisive blow in the second quarter, and the team’s defensive structure, led by captain Sarah Robertson, successfully frustrated the Welsh attack.

The Scots are known for their physical style of play and quick transitions, which could test the recovery speed of the Indian backline.

How Can India Qualify Directly For The Women's Hockey World Cup?

For India, the path to the 2026 World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands is clear. They must finish in the top three of this eight-team tournament to secure a direct berth. A win tonight would virtually guarantee a spot in the semi-finals.

If they advance to the final, qualification is automatic. However, even a loss in the semi-finals would leave them with a high-stakes third-place playoff match a must-win for the final direct ticket.

Interestingly, the highest world-ranked team to finish fourth across the two global qualifying events (Hyderabad and Santiago) will also earn a spot, providing a slim safety net for a side of India's stature.

India Vs Scotland, FIH Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Preview: Live Streaming Info

The India Vs Scotland, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports Khel TV channel in India.

Q

When and where will the India Vs Scotland, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 match be played?

A

The Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad will host the India Vs Scotland, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool B qualifying match.

Q

What happened in India's opening Pool B match against Uruguay?

A

India thrashed Uruguay 4-0 in their Pool B opener.

Q

How can India qualify for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026?

A

To qualify for the 2026 World Cup, India must finish in the top three. A win tonight virtually secures a semi-final berth. Reaching the final guarantees qualification, while a semi-final loss would force a must-win 3rd place playoff for the final direct ticket to Belgium and the Netherlands.

