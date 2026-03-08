Colombians Vote In High-Stakes Congressional Elections And Presidential Primaries

Summary of this article
On March 8, 2026, Colombians voted to elect a new Congress (full Senate: 103 seats; Chamber of Representatives: 183 seats) and to select presidential nominees through coalition primaries.
More than 3,000 candidates from dozens of parties competed in the legislative race, with analysts predicting a highly fragmented Congress and no single bloc likely to win a majority in either chamber.
Three major coalition consultations took place: left/center-left (aligned with President Gustavo Petro’s Historic Pact), center (including Claudia López), and right/center-right.
Millions of Colombians voted to elect a new Congress and select presidential nominees through coalition consultations, setting the stage for a highly polarized race ahead of the May 31 first round.
The elections renewed the full Senate (103 seats) and Chamber of Representatives (183 seats), with more than 3,000 candidates from dozens of parties competing. Analysts expect a deeply fragmented legislature, with no single bloc likely to win a majority in either house, meaning the next president will need to forge coalitions to govern effectively.
Current poll leaders, Iván Cepeda (a Petro ally topping recent surveys) and right-wing populist Abelardo de la Espriella (known for his hardline security stance), opted out of the primaries and will run directly in May.
The vote took place under tight security measures, including alcohol-sale bans and heightened police presence, amid ongoing concerns about violence and electoral irregularities. Results from Colombia’s National Registry of Civil Status are being tabulated, with preliminary congressional seat projections and coalition nominee announcements expected soon.
The outcome will serve as a major indicator of President Petro’s legacy and the direction of Colombia’s deeply divided politics, with a potential presidential runoff on June 21 if no candidate secures an outright majority in the first round.