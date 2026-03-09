Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

As public debates focus on powerful names, survivors reveal how abuse within families and most trusted spaces reshapes trust, self-worth, and mental health for years.

Jagisha Arora
Updated on:
Published At:
Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma
The public conversation around the recent files linked to Jeffrey Epstein has focused largely on names, flight logs, and powerful connections. Without the headlines and drama, cases like these should ask simple but painful questions: What happens to a child when an adult crosses a sexual boundary? Childhood sexual abuse isn’t just a legal issue argued in courtrooms. It is a lived experience of children that shapes their nervous systems, relationships, and self-worth for years.

Kavya, 28, a research scholar in Delhi, on surviving childhood sexual abuse

“It started as far back as I can remember,” Kavya says. The abuse came from her youngest uncle and occurred during family gatherings, weddings, festivals, moments that we were supposed to feel safe. “As a very small child, I did not register what was happening. I thought maybe this is how adults show love.”

When Survivors Speak: A System Complicit to the Core - | Photoimaging: Vikas Thakur
When Survivors Speak: A System Complicit to the Core

BY Urvashi Butalia

There were no conversations in her home about boundaries or good touch and bad touch. As she grew older, discomfort replaced confusion. “I felt something was wrong, but I could not pinpoint it.” Instead of recognising abuse, she blamed herself. “How can I feel bad about a family member? Everybody thinks he is such a good person. Why am I uncomfortable?” That self-doubt stayed with her for years.

Today, at 28, she says the impact has been “immense”. It shaped her friendships and romantic relationships, especially with men. “I developed severe trust issues. I feel like men always want one thing. I know it’s not rational, but it keeps triggering me.” For a long time, even physical touch from anyone made her anxious.

What hurt as much as the abuse was the silence that followed. She told her mother once. Nothing happened. “It is still under

the carpet,” she says. There was no confrontation, no acknowledgement. “I lost trust in my family. I lost a sense of safety. I felt unworthy of love.” Without validation, she internalised the blame. In her early 20s, she found herself accepting unhealthy relationships. “I believed I didn’t deserve care. I thought being treated badly was normal.” The bar was painfully low.

An "Epstein Reading Room" studio backdrop is set up at a rebuttal to President Donald Trump's State of the Union hosted by Defiance.org, the Portland Frog Brigade and COURIER at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 - Cliff Owen
What An Undated, Unsigned Paper in Epstein Files Tells Us About World’s Elitist Sexploitation Club 

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

Therapy later helped her see the connection between the abuse, her anxiety, and her patterns in relationships. “Consciously, I thought I wasn’t affected. But over time, I realised this shaped so much of my mental health.”

Public conversations about child sexual abuse are triggering, she says, but they also bring solidarity. “You realise you were not the only one. It’s structurally ingrained. Families enable it. There are no consequences.” Healthy friendships and unconditional love changed her understanding of care. Yet one thing remains unresolved.

“That inner child in me still wants to hear my parents say they were wrong, that they could not protect me. It was not my

fault.” She pauses. “Keeping family peace should not come at the cost of a child’s safety.”

November 18, 2025, Washington, District Of Columbia, United States: Epstein abuse survivor Haley Robson speaks alongside lawmakers during a news conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on November 18, 2025. The House is expected to vote on the measure directing the Department of Justice to release all files related to the late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein - Credit: IMAGO
Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

BY Zenaira Bakhsh

Her story shows how childhood sexual abuse, especially within families, left deep, lifelong scars on trust, self-worth, and relationships. It also reveals how silence and denial from parents or family members often protect perpetrators while isolating survivors.

Jiya, a 39-year-old research scholar in Delhi, still trembles at the childhood memory

“I was eight or nine,” she says softly, her voice shaking. “It’s very old. But it feels like yesterday.” A distant relative who lived with her family was well-liked and part of the household.

He once kissed her when they were alone. “It made me very uncomfortable. I didn’t know how to react. I didn’t have the language to understand it. I just knew something wrong had happened,” she says.

A press conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act at the US Capitol WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 18: Epstein abuse survivor Marina Lacerda speaks during the press conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 18, 2025. Celal Gunes / Anadolu Washington United States. - Credit: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

BY Mrinalini Dhyani

“I used to wash my hands again and again after he came near me. I felt dirty just being around him.”

The act left her frozen in discomfort. She was too young for the language of abuse, but she began avoiding him like she started slipping out of rooms, locking herself in the bathroom. Her parents were confused by her sudden withdrawal and even scolded her for being distant. They never asked why.

That silence did not fade. It shadowed her into adulthood and turned into deep trust issues and panic at unexpected touch.

An "Epstein Reading Room" studio backdrop is set up at a rebuttal to President Donald Trump's State of the Union hosted by Defiance.org, the Portland Frog Brigade and COURIER at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 - Cliff Owen
What An Undated, Unsigned Paper in Epstein Files Tells Us About World’s Elitist Sexploitation Club 

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

Years later, when Jiya finally disclosed the incident to her mother, the response became another wound: “Why didn’t you speak up sooner?” “Should a nine-year-old know how to explain abuse?” Jiya counters quietly. Her words reflect the painful reality of how survivors are often met with accusation instead of understanding.

What haunts her most is not just the memory, but the injustice of its aftermath. Her abuser thrives, respected in his community, married, untouched by consequences. Meanwhile, Jiya carries the invisible weight of that childhood moment.

“It’s time we listen,” she says, “before the silence becomes a lifetime sentence.”

Meme-storm around the Epstein files remains a spectacle - IMAGO / Jochen Tack
The Memeification of Assault In The Epstein Files

BY Anwiti Singh

Jiya’s story reflects a grim reality in India, where the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports thousands of cases of child sexual abuse each year, though many go unreported due to stigma, family pressure, and children’s inability to articulate trauma.

In the Epstein case, one of the most neglected aspects is the grooming of young children.

Grooming is the process that often makes abuse possible, yet it remains largely unexamined, even when children are involved. To move the conversation beyond scandal and toward psychology, we spoke to an expert.

Athul Raj, a counselling psychologist who works through a trauma-informed and relational approach, explains that grooming is typically incremental. It begins with trust-building attention, gifts, and validation, and gradually tests boundaries.

By the time explicit abuse occurs, the child may already feel emotionally entangled, making disclosure far more difficult.

When conversations about paedophilia enter public discourse, they are often charged with outrage but lack clinical clarity. Raj says slowing the language down is essential to understanding the issue without diluting its seriousness.

“When the term paedophilia enters public conversation, it often carries heat but little precision. Clinically, we are referring to a persistent and recurrent sexual attraction toward prepubescent children, an enduring pattern of arousal, not a single incident of abuse. The distinction matters, not to minimise harm, but to clarify what we are examining,” he explains.

Raj points out that not everyone who sexually abuses a child meets the diagnostic criteria for pedophilic disorder. Some offenders are opportunistic; their primary attraction may be toward adults, but they exploit a child because of vulnerability, access, or reduced resistance. “For the child, however, the impact does not change. A developmental boundary has been

violated. Trust has been misused,” he says. The psychological consequences such as confusion, shame, and fractured safety, will remain, regardless of the diagnostic nuance.

Contrary to public imagination, there is no singular psychological profile that makes offenders easily identifiable. Many are socially functional, embedded within families and trusted institutions. What appears more consistently are patterns. “We often see cognitive distortions, narratives that reframe abuse as ‘mutual,’ ‘affectionate’, or ‘harmless’. These beliefs reduce guilt and preserve self-image,” Raj notes.

A citizen of three countries, UK, France and USA, Maxwell is a socialite who has connections in the world's most elite circles. - File photo
Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

BY Sredha T S

Emotional immaturity is also common. Some individuals experience anxiety in adult relationships that require equality and vulnerability. “A relationship defined by asymmetry, where control is unquestioned, can feel safer to them,” he adds.

Sexual desire alone rarely explains the secrecy and sustained manipulation involved in abuse. “Power and control are deeply intertwined with arousal in many cases. It is not desire versus power. It is desire structured through power,” Raj says. Most individuals who abuse children are not detached from reality;

they understand social and legal boundaries. The behaviour is deliberate and concealed. “Understanding the psychology is not about softening the act,” Raj emphasises. “It is about illuminating how abuse happens and how it might be prevented.”

Ananya, 27, is a journalist who has carried the burden of sexual harassment since her early teens

Her first encounter happened around the age of 14 outside her school, when a man touched her inappropriately. She felt isolated, unable to confide in anyone. It instilled constant vigilance, disrupting her mental peace.

She remembers asking herself, What do I do? But shame kept her silent.

In class 9, the betrayal came from someone she trusted. One afternoon, when she was home alone, her cousin, also a neighbour she had grown up with, came to her room. He showed her pornography, something she had never seen before. Then he touched her inappropriately. Shocked

scared, she asked, “What are you doing?” He brushed it off as a joke. Terrified, she rushed to the kitchen, where milk was boiling, and warned him not to come near her. He left.

They never spoke about it again. Years later, when she told her sister, she did not believe her. Family relationships were too closely tied for anyone to accept her story easily.

In college, living in a women-only PG, she found some comfort. Her friends told her what she needed to hear: It wasn’t your fault. But learning that many other women had similar stories was painful too. It showed her how common such experiences are.

As an adult, Ananya thought independence would bring safety and control. But even recently, she faced harassment again on a train. The impact on her mental health continues. What began as fear has turned into constant alertness. She checks her surroundings, watches every man carefully, and scans for danger.

Living with Scars: Michelle Licata was 16 when she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein at his Palm Beach home in Florida - | Photo: Imago/Zuma Press Wire
The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

BY Lalita Iyer

Her story shows how sexual harassment often begins in trusted spaces and is sustained by silence and disbelief. It reveals how shame and victim-blaming push survivors to question themselves instead of the perpetrator. Most importantly, it highlights how trauma lingers and turns fear into constant vigilance long after the incident is over.

As conversations around the Epstein files continue, it is important to remember that behind every document are human lives, many of whom will never make headlines. This case also reminds us that abuse does not only unfold in distant mansions or private jets. It happens in homes, at family gatherings, in schools, or in spaces where children are taught to trust and respect.

