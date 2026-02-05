Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

Members of All India Students' Association (AISA) raise slogans during a protest demanding the implementation of the UGC Equity Regulations 2026 on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. The Supreme Court stayed the UGC regulations on Thursday, saying the framework is "prima facie vague". Photo: PTI

Members of All India Students' Association (AISA) raise slogans during a protest demanding the implementation of the UGC Equity Regulations 2026 on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. The Supreme Court stayed the UGC regulations on Thursday, saying the framework is "prima facie vague". Photo: PTI