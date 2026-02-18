Bhagwat Engages Lucknow University Students Amid NSUI Protests Over UGC Debate

Protesters alleged the RSS promotes "polarisation" and said the visit to a university known for secular traditions "was not appropriate"; six were briefly detained as a precautionary measure.

Outlook News Desk
Students of Lucknow University stage a protest against UGCs new caste-based equality rules.
Students of Lucknow University stage a protest against UGC's new caste-based equality rules in colleges at university campus, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: IMAGO/ANI News
Summary
  • RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat interacted with students and scholars at Lucknow University as part of the organisation’s centenary outreach.

  • NSUI members staged protests against his visit.

  • Bhagwat’s visit comes amid controversy over the stayed UGC equity regulations

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday interacted with students and research scholars at the University of Lucknow during his two-day visit to the city, even as demonstrations led by the Congress’ student wing were held in protest against his presence.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief met students, research scholars and members of the academic community at the university as part of the organisation’s centenary outreach initiative, sources said. The interaction, his first engagement of the day, concluded in the afternoon.

Prior to the event, members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, staged a protest opposing Bhagwat’s visit to the campus. NSUI’s Uttar Pradesh vice president Ahmed Raza Khan told PTI that the protest was directed against the RSS chief’s arrival at the university.

He alleged that the RSS has contributed to "polarisation" in society and said that the visit of its chief to a university known for promoting secular values and traditions "was not appropriate". Khan, who took part in the protest, said that five others accompanying him were taken into custody by the police.

A police officer told PTI that the detainees were taken to the local Hasanganj police station, where they were held briefly as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

The officer added that they would be released after the RSS chief’s programme concluded.

Bhagwat’s visit comes amid an ongoing debate over the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s new regulations.

On January 29, the Supreme Court stayed the recent UGC equity regulations aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses, observing that the framework is "prima facie vague", could have "very sweeping consequences" and might divide society with a "dangerous impact".

Lucknow University has witnessed significant protests in recent weeks against the proposed regulations, making Bhagwat’s interaction with students particularly significant.

Later in the evening, Bhagwat is scheduled to meet working professionals and prominent citizens at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan as part of his second programme of the day, sources said.

Earlier, addressing a ‘social harmony’ meeting at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar on Tuesday, Bhagwat said that "everyone must abide by the law" while responding to a question on the UGC guidelines issue.

Referring to the controversy surrounding the recently stayed UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, he said that if any law is found to be flawed, there is a constitutional mechanism to amend it.

"Law has to be followed by all. If a law is wrong, there are ways to change it," he said, adding that caste should not become a source of conflict in society.

He emphasised that a sense of belonging and harmony can help prevent such disputes. "Those who have been left behind must be helped to rise. All are ours. The world progresses through coordination, not conflict," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief also called for greater unity and organisation within Hindu society, voicing concern over declining population growth among Hindus and alleged instances of forced or inducement-based religious conversions.

He said efforts should be made to bring back those who wish to return to the Hindu fold.

Bhagwat further said families should be encouraged to have at least three children, citing studies suggesting that societies with fertility rates below replacement levels face long-term decline.

(with PTI inputs)

×

