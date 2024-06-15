National

Delhi: Protesters Booked For Trying To Enter Union Education Minister's Residence

A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) was registered at the South Avenue Police station on Thursday, they said.

NSUI protest over NEET 2024 results
Protest over NEET 2024 results Photo: PTI
info_icon

A group of people was booked for allegedly protesting and trying to enter the residence of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan here, officials said on Saturday.



According to the FIR, around 20 people arrived in three to four cars and gathered outside the Union minister's residence -- House number 19, Kushak Road in South Avenue.

The protesters were carrying pamphlets of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), it said, adding that some mediapersons were also present at the spot. The police informed the protesters that as section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the area, they cannot gather here but they did not stop and raised slogans, the FIR stated.

It added that the protesters got agitated and even tried to enter the Union minister's house.

Later, more force was called from the police station and the protesters were dispersed, the FIR said.

Investigations are underway into the matter, the officials said.

