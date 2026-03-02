Panic, anger ripple across Matua belt as SIR deletions reopen citizenship faultlines before WB polls

Tens of thousands of voters—mostly from the Matua Scheduled Caste refugee community—have been deleted or placed under adjudication for lacking links to the 2002 rolls

The BJP, which gained heavily from Matua support after 2019 on the citizenship plank, now faces visible erosion as voters question deletions and delayed citizenship benefits.

With over 63 lakh names deleted state-wide and another 60 lakh under adjudication, the Matua-majority seats have become the sharpest electoral faultline.