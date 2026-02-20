Supreme Court Orders Judges To Oversee Bengal Voter Roll Revision

The Supreme Court on Friday issued an unprecedented order directing the deployment of district judges, both current and former, to support the Election Commission in the controversial special intensive revision of West Bengal's electoral voter rolls.



A bench made up of Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi, and Vipul M. Pancholi dismissed the "unfortunate blame game" between the EC and the TMC-led government and issued a number of new directives to guarantee the state's special intensive revision (SIR) process is completed.



The bench mandated that court officers be assigned to handle the claims and objections of individuals placed on the logical discrepancy list.