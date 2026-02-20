Supreme Court Orders Judges To Oversee Bengal Voter Roll Revision

SC directs deployment of serving and former district judges to assist EC in West Bengal’s special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Judicial officers to adjudicate claims, with state officials and micro-observers providing support; their orders deemed court orders.
EC allowed to publish draft voter list by February 28; logical discrepancies include parent-name mismatches and abnormal age gaps.
The Supreme Court on Friday issued an unprecedented order directing the deployment of district judges, both current and former, to support the Election Commission in the controversial special intensive revision of West Bengal's electoral voter rolls.
A bench made up of Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi, and Vipul M. Pancholi dismissed the "unfortunate blame game" between the EC and the TMC-led government and issued a number of new directives to guarantee the state's special intensive revision (SIR) process is completed.
The bench mandated that court officers be assigned to handle the claims and objections of individuals placed on the logical discrepancy list.
It took note of the state government's failure to spare enough grade "A" officials for the revision effort and directed the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court to enlist previous judges to help with SIR job.
The highest court allowed the poll panel to provide further lists at a later time, but also allowed the EC to publish a draft list of state voters by February 28.
The bench made it clear that decisions made by judicial officers will be considered court orders and instructed district collectors and SPs of the state to give security and logistical support to the judicial officers assigned to the ongoing SIR activity.
It said judicial officers will be assisted by micro-observers and state government officials in the SIR process.
The top court also directed the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice to hold a meeting by Saturday of all the stakeholders including the chief secretary, DGP and an official from the EC.
Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list include instances of a mismatch in the parent's name and the age difference between a voter and their parent being less than 15 years or more than 50 years.