EC Uploads ‘Logical Discrepancies’ Voter List After Supreme Court Order

District officials to display names at panchayat and block offices across West Bengal

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Election Commission logical discrepancies voter list Supreme Court directive EC
Supreme Court of India Photo: Anil Shakya; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Election Commission uploaded the ‘logical discrepancies’ voter list on Saturday following a Supreme Court order.

  • District electoral officers will display the list at panchayat bhavans and block offices across West Bengal.

  • The Supreme Court noted that around 1.25 crore voters are flagged for logical discrepancies in the state.

The Election Commission on Saturday evening uploaded on its website the names of voters included in the “logical discrepancies” list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), following directions issued by the Supreme Court, a poll panel official said, according to PTI.

District electoral officers will now download the list and display it at gram panchayat bhavans and block offices, as mandated by the court. PTI reported that the Supreme Court, on January 19, had directed the Election Commission to ensure that the names of those flagged for “logical discrepancies” were publicly displayed at panchayat bhavans, taluka block offices and ward offices across West Bengal by Saturday.

The apex court noted that around 1.25 crore voters in the state feature on the “logical discrepancies” list. “The lists of unmapped voters and those with logical discrepancies are on our website,” the official told PTI.

According to PTI, logical discrepancies arising from progeny linkage with the 2002 voter list include cases where a voter’s parent’s name does not match existing records, as well as instances where the age difference between a voter and their parent is less than 15 years or more than 50 years.

The poll panel had earlier faced uncertainty in complying with the Supreme Court’s directive, as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) did not receive the required software until late Friday night, a well-placed source told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
Tags

