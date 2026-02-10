West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

Hearings have been completed in around 1.39 crore cases, while documents have been uploaded in nearly 1.06 crore cases as part of the Special Intensive Revision process.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kolkata SIR
According to the protesters, several residents have complained of repeated visits by officials, demands for excessive documentation, and threats of deletion of names from the electoral rolls. (representative photo) | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The final electoral roll will not be published before February 21.

  • Efforts are underway to release it by February 28 following the Supreme Court’s extension of the document scrutiny deadline.

  • The state has deployed 8,505 Group-B officers for election duties, and a grievance redressal mechanism will allow voters to approach the District Election Office.

The final electoral roll in West Bengal will not be published before February 21, though efforts are underway to release it by the end of the month, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said on Monday.

The Supreme Court earlier in the day extended the deadline for scrutiny of documents submitted by affected persons during the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll by one week beyond February 14, noting that the process was likely to take longer. The scrutiny is intended to assist electoral registration officers in making appropriate decisions.

Briefing the media, Agarwal said, "The final voter list will not be published before February 21. We will try to publish it by February 28."

Providing an update on the revision exercise, he said hearings had been completed in around 1.39 crore cases, while documents had been uploaded in nearly 1.06 crore cases.

Agarwal also said the state government had supplied the names of 8,505 Group-B officers for election-related duties. "They will join from tomorrow. After two days of training, the new micro-observers will get their log-in credentials within five to seven days," he said.

On grievance redressal, the CEO said, "After the final voter list is published, if a voter's name does not appear, they can apply to the District Election Officer within five days. If the DEO does not dispose of the application, the voter can approach the state CEO within the next five days."

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
