RSS does not practice Hindutva politics, believes in nation building: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief said the Sangh focuses not on Hindutva politics but on building a strong nation through the development of individuals,

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Summary
Summary of this article

The Sangh’s core objective is individual development as strong individuals form the foundation of a strong society and nation.

Bhagwat stressed that true Hindus are those who unite society, highlighted the need for restrained use of power

He advocated 50 per cent participation of women in governance, emphasised environmental conservation

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the Sangh does not practice Hindutva politics, rather it believes in building a strong society and nation through individual development.

Bhagwat said this at a programme organised here to mark the completion of 100 years of the Sangh.

"The Sangh's objective is individual development, because only strong individuals can build a strong society and nation," he said, emphasising that the reality of the Sangh cannot be understood from the outside.

He said that some people mistake the Sangh for a paramilitary organisation, others for a service sector organisation, but the Sangh is a social force working beyond these boundaries.

The world now hopes to see India once again in a leadership role, and called upon the gathering to empower society and the nation by joining the Sangh's activities, he said while speaking on "Sangh Yatra - New Horizons, New Dimensions."

He said that only those who work to unite are Hindus.

"Devotion to the motherland is essential. The world understands power more than truth; therefore, acquiring power is essential, but its use should be restrained," he said, while underscoring the need to view population as both a burden and a resource.

Regarding the role of women, Bhagwat said that women are completely independent and their participation in the governance of the country should be 50 per cent, not limited to 33 per cent.

He also emphasised the need for a coordinated policy and local participation in the conservation of Uttarakhand's rivers and the environment.

On issues like reservation, classification, and a uniform civil code, he said society must work with authenticity and harmony and overcome the divisive mindset.

