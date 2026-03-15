Political Parties In Keralam Start Preparations As Assembly Poll Battle Begins

Summary of this article
The Election Commission of India on March 15 announced that election in Keralam, Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal And Puducherry will be held between April 9 to 29.
The CPI(M)-led LDF has begun mobilising its cadre
The Congress-led UDF has stepped up its campaign, accusing the LDF government of corruption, financial mismanagement
Political activity has intensified across Kerala as parties begin preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections, with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led NDA signalling confidence about their prospects.
The CPI(M)-led LDF has begun mobilising its cadre, projecting its governance record and welfare programmes as key achievements. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has repeatedly highlighted infrastructure development, social welfare schemes and the state’s handling of crises such as floods and the pandemic as reasons voters should return the alliance to power.
Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF has stepped up its campaign, accusing the LDF government of corruption, financial mismanagement and political violence. Senior Congress leaders say the alliance is sensing “strong anti-incumbency” and is working to consolidate support across communities.
The BJP-led NDA is also looking to expand its footprint in the state, hoping to convert its growing vote share into seats. Party leaders have indicated that national leadership will play a significant role in campaigning, focusing on issues such as development, minority politics and governance.
Smaller regional parties and community organisations are also expected to play a role in shaping the electoral narrative, particularly in closely contested constituencies.
The Election Commission of India on March 15 announced that election in Keralam, Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal And Puducherry will be held between April 9 to 29.
CEC Gyanesh Kumar, in a press conference said that Keralam, Assam and Puducherry will vote in a single phase on April 9 with results on May 4. West Bengal will have polls in two phases, first on April 23 and second on April 29 with results on May 4. And Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23 with results on May 4.