Political Parties In Keralam Start Preparations As Assembly Poll Battle Begins

Parties in Kerala begin preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections, with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led NDA signalling confidence about their prospects. Photo: FIle photo

Parties in Kerala begin preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections, with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led NDA signalling confidence about their prospects. Photo: FIle photo