Kerala Assembly polls: Cong-led UDF takes massive lead in first two hours of counting

Early trends from the vote counting of the April 9 Kerala Assembly elections indicate a strong lead for the United Democratic Front (UDF), suggesting the Congress-led coalition may return to power in the state

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PTI
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Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly and UDF candidate from Paravur constituency VD Satheesan
Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly and UDF candidate from Paravur constituency VD Satheesan | Photo: PTI
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The UDF surged ahead in over 90 seats, far outpacing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Party-wise trends showed the Indian National Congress leading, followed by CPI(M), IUML, and CPI across multiple constituencies.

Sunny Joseph expressed confidence that the UDF would secure a decisive majority, potentially crossing 100 seats.

The initial two hours of counting of votes polled in the April 9 Kerala Assembly polls showed the Congress-led UDF taking a massive lead, as per news reports, indicating the front may claim power in the state.

According to news reports, the UDF was ahead in over 90 seats, while the CPI(M)-led LDF was leading in under 50 seats, and the BJP-headed NDA was leading in around 5 seats.

The Election Commission figures indicated that the Congress was ahead in 50 seats, CPI(M) in 31, IUML in 17, CPI in 13, with Kerala Congress (M) ahead in 4, and the BJP, Kerala Congress (KEC) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leading in 3 seats each.

The trends appear to support the UDF's claim that it would get a huge majority.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph said it indicates a pro-UDF trend in the state and expressed confidence that the UDF will reach the 100-seat mark.

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