Humayun Kabir Leads in Nowda by 2,890 Votes in Early Counting

Summary of this article
Humayun Kabir leads by 2,890 votes in Nowda after the first round.
Sahina Momtaz Khan trails, with 19 rounds of counting still remaining.
Counting for the West Bengal Assembly Elections continues under tight security.
Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir was leading in the Nowda seat in Murshidabad district over his nearest TMC rival after the first round of counting, according to the Election Commission.
Kabir was leading by a margin of 2,890 votes over TMC's Sahina Momtaz Khan after the first round of counting.
Another 19 rounds of counting are still left.
Kabir formed the AJUP in December after being suspended by the TMC over his announcement of building a Babri-style mosque in Beldanga.