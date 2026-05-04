AIADMK Faces Setback As Vijay’s TVK Rises In Early Leads

If trends continue to remain the same, actor-politician Vijay's TVK is set to emerge as a key player in Tamil Nadu and replace AIADMK as the principal opposition party in the state.
Early trends indicated an advantage for TVK founder Vijay in both Tiruchi (East) and Perambur constituencies.
TVK pushed AIADMK to third position in several constituencies while DMK continued to be ahead in the race.
This clearly indicated that Vijay's TVK may change the traditional bipolar electoral politics of Tamil Nadu.