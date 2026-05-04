Assembly Elections 2026 Results LIVE: All Eyes on Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Poll Results Today

Assembly Election 2026 Results LIVE News: Is It A Battle Of Watershed Or Waterloo in Bengal?
India has not seen an election like the West Bengal Assembly polls of 2026—an intense battle of numbers, muscle power and mind games, marred by conflicts and controversies that required frequent judicial intervention.
It is also one of India’s most controversial elections in recent times, as it went ahead without resolving disputes surrounding 2.7 million voters who claim to be legitimate. The process has repeatedly raised questions about the impartiality of the poll panel and the threats posed to India’s federal system by the alleged bias of agencies such as the Election Commission.
Assembly Election 2026 Results LIVE News: 'I Don't Believe in Exit Polls', Says AIMIM's Waris Pathan
On the results of the assembly elections in 5 states, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan told ANI, "... The Constitution has given people the right to vote. People have voted in full force. The results of the elections in 5 states are due tomorrow... The public has cast its votes. I do not believe in the exit polls. This is the exit poll, not the exact poll..."
Assembly Election 2026 Results LIVE News: Party Leaders in Kerala Express Confidence
Candidates and political leaders across Kerala’s major coalitions expressed confidence in their respective victories on Sunday, just 24 hours before the state’s Assembly election results are scheduled to be announced on May 4. Following the polling for the 140-member Assembly on April 9, representatives from the LDF, UDF, and NDA each claimed that the electorate had moved in their favour.
Kerala Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, contesting from Beypore in Kozhikode against UDF-backed Independent P V Anvar, stated that the political climate remained favourable for the CPI(M)-led LDF. He attributed this to the front’s decade-long tenure focused on development and social welfare.
Assembly Election 2026 Results LIVE News: Full List of States, UTs Declaring Results Today
A total of four states (Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal) and one union territory (Puducherry) will announce their poll results today.
Assembly Election 2026 Results LIVE News: Check Key Details of Vote Counting Here
Counting: 8 am
Early trends: From 9 am
Key leads: By late morning
Website to watch: ECI official website or Outlook India live blog
Assembly Election 2026 Results LIVE News: Four States, One UT Await the Big Verdict Today
All eyes are on five states as counting gets underway for the Assembly election results. Early trends are expected within the first few hours.
After weeks of intense campaigning and multi-phase voting, counting of votes begins at 8 am under tight security, with early trends expected within the first few hours.