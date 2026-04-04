Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 

Summary of this article
At 26, Kunki Chowdhury, the youngest candidate in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, has emerged as a fresh political face in Guwahati Central.
Campaigning on floods, jobs, waste management, and infrastructure, she is trying to shift the focus from identity politics to governance.
Even after a recent controversy involving remarks about her mother, Chowdhury has projected calm and resilience, making youth and inclusivity central to her campaign.
With an unguarded smile, a gamusa draped over her shoulders and chants of “Joi Aai Axom” rising around her, 26-year-old Kunki Chowdhury cuts an unusual figure on Assam’s campaign trail. In a state where election discourse is often dominated by identity, religion and rhetoric, Chowdhury has emerged as a striking counter-image: young, composed, and insistently focused on what she calls the “real issues” — floods, parking, garbage, jobs, and public infrastructure.
The youngest candidate in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Chowdhury is contesting from the newly delineated and politically significant Guwahati Central constituency as the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) nominee, part of an opposition alliance led by the Congress and other parties.
But what has made her stand out is not just her age.
At a moment when Assam’s political climate is deeply polarised, Chowdhury’s candidature has come to embody a larger generational question: can a young woman, entering politics barely weeks before polling, shift the conversation away from fault lines of religion and towards governance?
“I think right now it’s the perfect juncture,” she says, her voice calm but assured. “India has the largest youth population, and women’s representation has been quite less over the last few years. I think now it’s the perfect time that we all come out and represent ourselves and our issues.”
That conviction sits at the heart of her campaign.
From London's Classrooms To Guwahati’s Streets
Until recently, politics was not Chowdhury’s professional world.
Before entering the electoral fray, she had spent six years working with her family’s non-profit, which runs educational institutions across Assam. After completing a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from University College London, she returned to Assam in September and rejoined the organisation, working in strategy and development.
“Then this opportunity just came by,” she says. “The regional party, Assam Jatiya Parishad, gave me the opportunity to contest from Central Guwahati. Their whole thing of bringing the youth into politics and bringing change inspired me to take this decision.”
For Chowdhury, the choice of party was ideological.
“The only reason is that it is a party formed with the ideology of putting Assam first,” she says. “Keeping Assam and its people first is what resonated with me.”
That idea, Assam first, runs through her campaign language, whether in public meetings, road shows, or her symbolic visits to a mandir, mosque and church after announcing her candidature, a gesture that quietly underlined her emphasis on inclusivity and social cohesion.
The Politics Of “Real Issues”
In a campaign season thick with communal rhetoric, Chowdhury’s pitch has been notably municipal.
She has anchored her campaign around five promises: mitigating artificial floods, solving chronic parking issues, improving garbage collection and scientific waste disposal, creating skill training hubs for youth, and accelerating the rollout of gas pipelines.
These are, she says, the things that matter to everyday life.
“We have been seeing big-scale projects,” she says, referring to the infrastructure push under the current dispensation, “but when we talk about the basic necessities and the convenience of people, I think those things were never prioritised enough. The basic public infrastructure is what we need to fix.”
It is a campaign rooted in the rhythms of the city: the annual flooding that paralyses Guwahati, the parking chaos that defines its roads, the garbage that piles up in neighbourhood corners, the anxiety of young people searching for jobs.
Her politics, at least in articulation, is less about spectacle and more about systems.
“I used to be a person who was outside the system and complained about it,” she says. “But if we want change, I think we have to be a part of the system.”
Asked about the recent attacks on Muslims and the growing communal rhetoric in Assam, Chowdhury rejects the framing of communities as separate political subjects, instead articulating what she describes as the AJP’s guiding principle: “inclusive regionalism.”
“Anyone who lives in Assam belongs to Assam society, right? That is what we preach — inclusive regionalism. All of us should be together, hold hands and work towards the betterment of the state and society in general,” she says.
A Fresh Face In An Old Battle
Guwahati Central is shaping up as one of the most watched contests in Assam, a generational face-off between Chowdhury and BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Gupta.
The contrast is visually sharp: the seasoned old guard versus a first-time Gen Z candidate.
But Chowdhury’s appeal lies not merely in youth as a demographic fact, but in youth as political mood.
“The kind of politics we have been seeing in Assam, it’s been really, really bad,” she says candidly. “Right now we need people who are actually committed and passionate to serve people.”
For many younger voters and first-time urban voters, that bluntness itself has become part of her appeal.
That appeal, however, has also drawn sharper political fire.
Very recently , Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma triggered a fresh controversy by publicly targeting Chowdhury’s mother, Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, over alleged Instagram posts, including accusations related to beef consumption and comments that he said were offensive to “Sanatani sentiments.”
The remarks quickly pushed the young candidate into the centre of a national political conversation.
Chowdhury hit back, calling the allegations “completely baseless and unfounded.”
But what perhaps caught public attention even more was her response on social media: a video in which she appeared smiling, calm, almost unfazed.
The smile became a political image in itself. It reinforced the persona she has cultivated on the campaign trail.
“By bringing my mother’s name into the discussion, the issue has now reached a wider audience across the country,” she said, suggesting that the attack had only amplified her visibility.
In a campaign often dominated by aggressive rhetoric, her refusal to respond in kind may be one of the most politically telling aspects of her emergence.
A Test For Assam’s Next Generation
At its core, Chowdhury’s candidature is about more than one constituency.
It is a test of whether Assam is willing to imagine a political vocabulary beyond polarisation, one shaped by young women, civic issues and inclusive regionalism.
“We need to talk about the real issues,” she says. “Nobody talks about the real issues.”
Whether that message translates into votes remains to be seen.
But in the middle of Assam’s noisy, combative campaign season, Kunki Chowdhury has already managed something significant: she has made youth itself a political argument.
And she has done so with a smile.