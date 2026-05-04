A Young Challenge, An Old Result: BJP Retains Edge In Guwahati Central Debut

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Guwahati Central Vijay Kumar Gupta during an election campaign for the Assam Legislative Assembly election, in Guwahati Photo: Source: IMAGO / ANI News

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Guwahati Central Vijay Kumar Gupta during an election campaign for the Assam Legislative Assembly election, in Guwahati Photo: Source: IMAGO / ANI News