A Young Challenge, An Old Result: BJP Retains Edge In Guwahati Central Debut

Assam’s youngest candidate Kunki Chowdhury loses to BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Gupta in the newly carved urban seat

Mrinalini Dhyani
Mrinalini Dhyani
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Vijay Kumar Gupta
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Guwahati Central Vijay Kumar Gupta during an election campaign for the Assam Legislative Assembly election, in Guwahati  Photo: Source: IMAGO / ANI News
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • BJP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta secured 1,01,297 votes, defeating AJP’s 26-year-old candidate Kunki Chowdhury, who polled 39,376 votes.

  • Guwahati Central, created after the 2023 delimitation, drew from BJP-leaning segments, giving the party a structural edge.

  • Chowdhury’s campaign foregrounded civic issues and generational change, but BJP’s cadre strength proved decisive.

In Assam’s newest and closely watched urban battleground, the promise of generational change has fallen short of electoral victory.

In the Guwahati Central Assembly constituency, 26-year-old Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury, one of the youngest faces in the 2026 elections,  has lost to BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Gupta. According to Election Commission results, Gupta secured 1,01,297 votes, while Chowdhury finished with 39,376 votes, trailing by a wide margin.

Yet, even in defeat, Chowdhury’s campaign has come to represent something larger than electoral arithmetic: a generational and ideological shift that sought to redefine political conversation in Assam’s urban core.

A New Seat, A New Political Test

The contest itself was rooted in a dramatically redrawn political map. Guwahati Central is a new constituency created in the 2023 delimitation exercise, one of several seats carved out to reflect the rapid urban expansion of Assam’s largest city.

The seat lies in Kamrup Metropolitan district and represents the commercial and administrative heart of Guwahati — a dense, mixed urban electorate drawn from areas that were earlier part of constituencies such as Gauhati East, Gauhati West and Dispur.

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This makes it less a legacy seat and more a political experiment, where old voter loyalties are disrupted and new alignments are still forming. The BJP entered the contest with an advantage: most of the predecessor segments had voted for the party in 2021, giving it a strong organisational base in the newly constituted seat.

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The 2026 election, therefore, was always going to test whether that inherited advantage could be challenged  and whether new political narratives could take root in a reshaped electorate.

A Contest of Contrasts

Into this evolving landscape stepped Chowdhury.

“The kind of politics we have been seeing in Assam, it’s been really, really bad,” she said in an interview to Outlook, earlier. “Right now we need people who are actually committed and passionate to serve people.”

Unlike many first-time candidates, Chowdhury did not emerge from party ranks. She had spent six years working with her family’s non-profit in the education sector before entering politics only weeks before polling.

“Then this opportunity just came by,” she said. “The regional party… gave me the opportunity to contest… Their whole thing of bringing the youth into politics and bringing change inspired me to take this decision.”

Her campaign was anchored around what she repeatedly called “real issues”,  flooding, garbage management, parking shortages, jobs, and public infrastructure,  a deliberate shift away from the identity-driven rhetoric that has dominated Assam’s politics in recent years.

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“We have been seeing big-scale projects,” she said, “but when we talk about the basic necessities and the convenience of people, I think those things were never prioritised enough.”

The Guwahati Central race quickly became a symbolic face-off. The contrast extended beyond age.

If Chowdhury represented a break from convention, her opponent embodied the party’s entrenched organisational strength. BJP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta, described by party insiders as a seasoned hand in Guwahati’s political landscape, entered the race with the backing of a well-oiled cadre network and the advantage of the BJP’s dominance in the city’s urban constituencies. 

BJP had fielded him from the newly carved seat after taking it from its ally Asom Gana Parishad. Gupta’s campaign was anchored in continuity, aligning closely with the BJP government’s emphasis on infrastructure, urban development and administrative delivery in Assam.

In a constituency assembled from areas that had largely backed the BJP in previous elections, this combination of organisational depth and political familiarity appears to have translated into a decisive electoral advantage, culminating in his win from the Guwahati Central seat. 

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