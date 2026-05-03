Nemcha Kipgen: Between Power And Faultlines In Manipur

When she first won as an MLA in 2012, her pitch was sharply local: roads, district status, and a promise to turn Kangpokpi into a “model district.” Her shift into the BJP in 2017, and her tenure in government, softened that edge. She served as Minister for Social Welfare and Cooperation (2017-2020) in the first Biren Singh government, and later as Cabinet Minister for Textile, Commerce and Industry in his second term. Her language turned to welfare-state vocabulary–children’s rights, social schemes, youth guidance–framed in broad developmental terms rather than identity politics. It was the rhetoric of governance, not agitation.