A Persistent Unrest: In Manipur, Grief Outlives Every Promise of Peace

Hangshing was initially hopeful that the new government would address the crisis, but is now disillusioned as promised support has failed to reach many displaced families. “Many are still unregistered as IDPs… the new government is sadly not up to my expectations,” he says, adding that it was a deeply traumatising experience, fleeing the only place he ever knew. “It was exhausting, but over time I’ve realised that what doesn’t break us can make us stronger.”