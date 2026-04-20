Protests Erupt across Manipur over Child Deaths in Bomb Attack, clashes reported

Under the auspices of the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), COCOMI, and other organisations, the protests demanded the arrest of those responsible for the April 7 bombing at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur, which killed two children, as well as prompt action against alleged Kuki militants operating in the hill districts.



Additionally, the demonstrators demanded that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be established before the 2027 Census.