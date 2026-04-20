Protests Erupt across Manipur over Child Deaths in Bomb Attack, clashes reported

Demonstrators demand arrests, NRC implementation; security forces use tear gas to disperse crowds

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastva
Updated on:
Published at:
Representational Image
Representational Image: Violence erupted in Manipur.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Thousands protested across Manipur valley districts over a bomb attack that killed two children.

  • Clashes broke out with security forces, who used tear gas to disperse crowds.

  • Protesters demanded arrests, action against militants and NRC implementation before the 2027 Census.

Thousands of people hit the streets at various places in the Manipur valley districts on Sunday evening, protesting against a recent bomb attack in which two children were killed.

Koirengei and Hatta Golpati in the Imphal East district, Kakching district, and Mayai Lambi in the Imphal West district all hosted nighttime protests.

At Uripok in Imphal West, Khabam Lamkhai and Koirengei in Imphal East, and Kakching town in Kakching, the demonstrators allegedly engaged in combat with security personnel.

According to authorities, the security personnel dispersed the agitators at several locations in these districts using tear gas shells.

Under the auspices of the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), COCOMI, and other organisations, the protests demanded the arrest of those responsible for the April 7 bombing at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur, which killed two children, as well as prompt action against alleged Kuki militants operating in the hill districts.

Additionally, the demonstrators demanded that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be established before the 2027 Census.

Following the bomb attack, protests have been held at various places in the five valley districts.

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Earlier in the day, the Manipur Police said “anti-social elements under the guise of protesters” engaged in violent activities in several parts of the state capital in night rallies. 

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