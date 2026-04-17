Torch Rally in Manipur Turns Violent Amid Curbs

In the Imphal West district of Manipur, thousands of people disobeyed prohibition orders. They staged a torch rally in protest of the recent bombing that killed two children, leading to altercations with security personnel, according to officials.



Thousands carrying torches began the rally around 7 pm on Thursday at Singjamei, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the April 7 blast at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district that claimed the lives of two children.



According to officials, some demonstrators verbally assaulted the security personnel stationed there and chanted anti-security chants.