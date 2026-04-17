Torch Rally in Manipur Turns Violent Amid Curbs

Protest over children’s deaths triggers clashes with security forces in Imphal West

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Thousands defied prohibitory orders to hold a torch rally demanding arrests over a blast that killed two children.

  • Clashes broke out as security forces used tear gas and batons after protesters refused to disperse.

  • Several were injured, with tensions escalating amid ongoing restrictions in the area.

In the Imphal West district of Manipur, thousands of people disobeyed prohibition orders. They staged a torch rally in protest of the recent bombing that killed two children, leading to altercations with security personnel, according to officials.

Thousands carrying torches began the rally around 7 pm on Thursday at Singjamei, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the April 7 blast at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district that claimed the lives of two children.

According to officials, some demonstrators verbally assaulted the security personnel stationed there and chanted anti-security chants.

The demonstration arrived in Chingamathak, a few kilometres from the chief minister's home, police headquarters, and Lok Bhavan, after travelling over two kilometres.

There was a scuffle after security agents, who were greatly outnumbered, urged the demonstrators to turn back because prohibitory orders were in effect, officials said.

Security personnel used baton charges and many rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd as the situation became unstable. Several youths allegedly pelted stones at the forces, further escalating tensions, they said.

Several people were injured in the clashes, with at least five taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and breathing difficulties caused by tear gas smoke.

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"There are elements trying to take advantage of the prevailing situation in the state for their respective anti-government and anti-security forces agendas," an official said.

Following the violent protests that followed the Tronglaobi bombing, orders barring people from leaving their homes between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. are still in effect.

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