Govt Orders Strict Action on Absentee Staff During Shutdown

Summary of this article
The Manipur government to take action against employees who remain absent in offices without authorised leave.
The order was issued in the wake of the five-day shutdown from April 19, called by Meira Paibi groups in five valley districts.
"Hardships of the shutdown are felt by all" - children whose education is disrupted, daily wage earners, farmers and business persons.
In the quiet streets of Imphal where tension is flooding, the morning roll call has suddenly become a high-stakes litmus test for loyalty. On Monday, as a five-day shutdown called by the legendary Meira Paibi (women’s groups) took hold across the valley districts, the Manipur government issued a blunt ultimatum: report to your desk or face the weight of departmental proceedings. For the thousands of government employees caught in the crossfire, the choice is no longer just about a day’s wage; it is a harrowing navigation between administrative survival and communal solidarity.
The shutdown is not merely a political maneuver but a visceral manifestation of grief. It was sparked by a April 7 bomb attack in Tronglaobi that claimed the lives of two innocent children, a tragedy that has reopened the raw wounds of a state already weary from months of unrest. While the women’s groups use the bandh to demand justice and security, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel has directed department heads to ensure that the machinery of the state does not grind to a halt. The government’s order for strict attendance reports across five valley districts including Imphal East, West, and Bishnupur underscores a desperate push for normalcy in a landscape where the word itself feels like a distant memory.
The air is further thickened by a overlapping three-day shutdown called by the United Naga Council, protesting a recent ambush in Ukhrul. As the state effectively splits into zones of protest, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam has taken to the airwaves to appeal for a revocation of the strikes. He speaks of the hardships felt by all—the students losing classroom hours, the farmers unable to reach their fields, and the daily wage earners whose kitchens go cold during such disruptions. It is a plea for pragmatism in a time of profound emotional and social upheaval.
Yet, as the administration listens to charters of demands and threatens disciplinary action, the empty chairs in government offices tell a more complex story. In Manipur, the "bandh" has long been the language of the unheard. By treating absenteeism as an act of defiance rather than a symptom of a deeper crisis, the government risks further alienating a workforce that lives, mourns, and works in the shadow of the very violence they are being asked to ignore for the sake of a roll call.