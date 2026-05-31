RCB Vs GT Live Streaming, IPL 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch, Pitch & Weather Report

RCB and GT clash tonight in the 2026 IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium
Bengaluru’s explosive batting face Gujarat’s disciplined, highly accurate bowling attack
A capacity crowd of 130,000 will decide if RCB repeats or GT reclaims the crown
The 2026 Indian Premier League culminates tonight at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-stakes title decider.
Both teams finished the league stage with 18 points, but it is RCB who carry the momentum, entering the final as the team to beat after their commanding 92-run victory over the Titans in Qualifier 1.
Under the composed leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB has adopted an aggressive approach, consistently breaching the 200-run mark. Their batting lineup, featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, and the explosive Patidar—who famously smashed an unbeaten 93 off 33 balls in their last encounter—has proven nearly impossible to contain.
Supported by a disciplined bowling attack spearheaded by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, RCB is aiming for back-to-back titles, a feat that would solidify their current era of dominance
The Gujarat Titans, however, are a side defined by resilience. Having navigated a challenging path to the final through Qualifier 2, they will look to their formidable top three—Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler—to stabilize the innings against RCB’s pace battery.
With Kagiso Rabada leading the Purple Cap race and the tactical wizardry of Rashid Khan, GT possesses the bowling arsenal to disrupt Bengaluru’s high-risk rhythm.
The Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be a cauldron of noise, with over 130,000 fans set to witness whether RCB can sustain their aggressive dynasty or if the Titans can conjure a tactical masterclass to reclaim the trophy they last lifted in 2022.
In a battle between Bengaluru’s fearless batting and Gujarat’s clinical bowling, the final promises a tactical chess match played at a T20 tempo.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final: Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday, May 31, 2026, features a nighttime condition described as clear with periodic clouds. The temperature is currently 31°C, with winds blowing at 6 mph from the southwest and humidity at 65%.
For the remainder of the day, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 40°C and drop to a low of 30°C. There is a 5% chance of rain forecasted for both the daytime and nighttime periods.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final: Pitch Report
The pitch for tonight’s IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium is the same mixed-soil surface used for the earlier league-stage encounter between RCB and GT, a deck that has shown a distinct seam-friendly character throughout the tournament.
While often perceived as a high-scoring venue, recent matches have demonstrated that the surface offers genuine movement and carry for pacers with the new ball, particularly under lights. The seam-friendly nature was evident when RCB was restricted to just 155 on this very track earlier this season, proving that when the ball retains its hardness, it rewards disciplined fast bowling that hits the deck with purpose.
s the match progresses, the surface tends to settle and favor strokeplay, but early-overs volatility means that the contest will likely be decided by which side manages the seam movement most effectively before the evening dew potentially flattens the deck for the chasing team.
Storm Delays Gujarat Titans' Arrival In Ahmedabad
The Gujarat Titans' preparations for the IPL 2026 final have been significantly disrupted by severe weather conditions in north-western India. Heavy storms and rainfall across Punjab forced airport authorities in Chandigarh to ground several flights, preventing the Titans from departing on their scheduled charter on Saturday afternoon.
As a result, the team was forced to delay their arrival in Ahmedabad, not expected to land until after 10 PM on Saturday night, leaving them with less than 24 hours of preparation time before Sunday’s high-stakes clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
This travel hurdle is unique in IPL history, as it marks the first time a finalist has been required to travel on the very eve of the championship match. While the defending champions, RCB, have enjoyed a smooth lead-up—arriving in Ahmedabad as early as Wednesday and completing two training sessions—the Titans have had to scramble to adjust their plans
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final: Live Streaming
When the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 final match will be played?
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match will be played on Sunday, May 31 with match set to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.
Where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL final match will be played?
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL final match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Where to watch the broadcast of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL final match?
The live broadcast of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL final match will be available on Star Sports channels in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL final match?
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL final match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website.