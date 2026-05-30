PSG Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Final: When And Where To Watch

Arsenal play PSG in the final of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Both sides will enter the final match after winning their domestic league titles
Neither of them has injury issues and are expected to play with full strength
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season reaches its dramatic climax tonight at the iconic Puskás Aréna in Budapest, as a capacity crowd prepares for a clash of titans between defending champions Paris Saint-Germain and a resurgent Arsenal side.
This highly anticipated final serves as the ultimate litmus test for two contrasting footballing philosophies, representing a historic juncture where continental legacy, domestic pride, and long-standing ambitions collide under the bright lights of Europe’s grandest stage.
For Paris Saint-Germain, this match offers a rare, golden opportunity to etch their name into history. Having captured their maiden Champions League crown just twelve months ago, the Parisians are now within reach of joining the ultra-exclusive club of teams that have successfully defended their title in the modern era.
Under the meticulous tactical stewardship of Luis Enrique, PSG has evolved from a star-studded collection of talent into a relentless, high-octane unit capable of dismantling even the most organized defenses. Having survived a high-scoring, grueling semifinal thriller against Bayern Munich, they arrive in Budapest battle-tested and brimming with the confidence of a squad that thrives in high-pressure environments.
For PSG, the spotlight rests firmly on Ousmane Dembélé, whose explosive pace and creative vision have been the driving forces behind their attack throughout this campaign. He is supported by the midfield tenacity of Vitinha, who acts as the primary link between defense and attack, and the clinical finishing of Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Opposing them is an Arsenal side that has undergone a remarkable metamorphosis. Mikel Arteta’s Gunners enter this final riding the crest of a wave, fueled by the euphoria of capturing their first Premier League title in 22 years.
This domestic dominance is mirrored by their flawless European journey; having navigated the entire tournament unbeaten, Arsenal has built their identity on a suffocating, stingy defensive structure that has consistently neutralized the world's most feared attackers.
Arsenal’s hopes rest on the shoulders of Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Ødegaard, the twin architects of their offensive play. The duo’s ability to manipulate tight spaces, combined with the lethal instincts of striker Viktor Gyökeres, gives the Gunners a potent counter-attacking threat that has remained disciplined and clinical across all European fixtures this term.
For the London club, this is more than just a match—it is a quest for their inaugural European trophy, a chance to banish the ghosts of two decades ago and finally claim their place at the very pinnacle of the continental hierarchy.
Both squads arrive in Budapest in relatively good health, allowing both managers to field their strongest possible lineups. PSG received a significant boost this week with the return of Achraf Hakimi to full training; the influential full-back had been sidelined with a minor hamstring strain but is expected to reclaim his position on the right flank tonight.
Arsenal’s camp also reports positive news, as Jurriën Timber has been cleared to play following his recovery from a knock sustained in the final Premier League matchday. With both teams possessing a full, healthy complement of players, tactical intent rather than injury concerns will dictate the starting XIs. Managers Luis Enrique and Mikel Arteta have confirmed that their respective squads are match-fit and ready to execute their final game plans on the biggest stage of the season.
PSG Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Final: Starting XIs
Arsenal: David Raya, Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard.
PSG: Matvey Safonov, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Final: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the PSG vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final being played?
The PSG vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday, May 30, 2026. In India, the match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Thursday.
Where to watch the PSG vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final live online?
The PSG vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the PSG vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final live on TV?
The PSG vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2, 3, and 4 TV channels in India.