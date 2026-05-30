PSG Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Final: When And Where To Watch

Arsenal’s camp also reports positive news, as Jurriën Timber has been cleared to play following his recovery from a knock sustained in the final Premier League matchday. With both teams possessing a full, healthy complement of players, tactical intent rather than injury concerns will dictate the starting XIs. Managers Luis Enrique and Mikel Arteta have confirmed that their respective squads are match-fit and ready to execute their final game plans on the biggest stage of the season.