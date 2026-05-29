PSG Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League: Robin Singh Breaks Down The Battle That Could Define UCL Final

Arsenal are in the Champions League final for the first time in 20 years
Robin Singh says PSG's midfield is the best unit in Europe this season, and Rice cannot stop them alone
Robin Singh calls Kvaratskhelia the most dangerous player on the pitch
The UEFA Champions League final is here. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Arsenal, in Budapest on May 30, and the stakes could not be higher for either side.
PSG, who beat Inter Milan to lift the trophy for the first time last year, are bidding to become only the second club to successfully defend the Champions League in the UCL era, after Real Madrid. Arsenal, on the other hand, are chasing the one trophy that has never been theirs.
Former India international Robin Singh, speaking to Outlook India in an interview facilitated by Sony Sports Network ahead of the final, had a clear view on how this game will unfold.
"Goals win you games. Clean sheets win you titles. And that is exactly what this final comes down to."
Freedom Can Be A Weapon
Arsenal come into the UCL final as Premier League champions for the first time in over two decades. Singh believes that shift changes everything.
"For the longest time we've called Arsenal a team in rebuild. We've called them the nearly-there side. But winning the Premier League just takes that pressure a little bit off. They are not playing to prove anything anymore, they are playing to add to what they have already done. That is a different mindset entirely," Robin Singh said.
The Midfield Problem Arsenal Must Solve
"PSG look far more settled in the middle of the park. That trio has been the best unit in European football this season and Declan Rice cannot do it alone. He will need support, real support, because if PSG control that area, they control the game."
The Individual Battles
On Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Singh did not hold back and said, "He has been the most dangerous wide player in this competition all season. Whoever faces him has the hardest job on the pitch. You cannot give him space and you cannot let him run at you, but stopping that is far easier said than done."
On the Gyokeres versus Marquinhos battle, Singh added: "That is going to be fascinating. One is all power and directness, the other is experience and composure. Whoever wins that duel could decide which way the game goes."
Kvaratskhelia has the most goal involvements of any player in this season's UCL knockout rounds and is the first to score or assist in seven consecutive Champions League knockout appearances in a single campaign. PSG have scored 44 goals in this season's Champions League, one shy of the all-time record, and have found the net in 27 consecutive matches.
Robin Singh's Verdict
"Both teams have match-winners. Both managers have answers. But finals are not won by the better team on paper, they are won by the team that holds its nerve in the one moment that decides everything. And, I think that moment will come."
The numbers give PSG a 56% chance of retaining the title, with Arsenal completing the double in 44% of scenarios. It is close. It is even. And as Robin Singh sees it, one moment in Budapest will settle it all.
PSG Vs Arsenal, UCL Final: Live Streaming
The UEFA Champions League Final between PSG and Arsenal kicks off on May 30, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST. Catch all the action live on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada) and streaming on Sony LIV.