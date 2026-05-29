Vinesh Phogat Allowed To Compete In Asian Games 2026 Trials Despite Doping Test Questions

The Supreme Court allowed Vinesh Phogat to participate in the Asian Games 2026 selection trials
The apex court expressed concern over Phogat's missed doping tests during the hearing
The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for June 1
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been granted permission by the Supreme Court to participate in the Asian Games 2026 selection trials scheduled for Saturday, providing a significant boost to her hopes of returning to international competition.
The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe while hearing a plea filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) against the Delhi High Court's decision allowing Phogat to compete.
The apex court declined to stay the High Court order and fixed the next hearing for June 1. However, the court also took serious note of concerns regarding Phogat's missed doping tests, an issue that has remained central to the dispute.
Supreme Court Allows Vinesh Phogat To Participate In Asian Games Trials
According to ANI, the Supreme Court made several important observations while granting relief to the star wrestler. “If anybody else, it would have been on a different footing. She’s made the country proud,” the court remarked while permitting Phogat to take part in the trials.
The bench also expressed concern over the manner in which the Delhi High Court dealt with the case, observing that “easy and quick interference by Courts in such matters is a problem.” Addressing Phogat directly, the court stated, “You have been an excellent athlete. But country first.”
Justice PS Narasimha further emphasized the need to protect sporting schedules, saying, “These are not medical college admissions, these are national and international sports. It can’t be like Courts will interfere in this manner and disrupt the entire schedule.”
Despite its concerns regarding Phogat's missed doping tests, the Supreme Court allowed her to compete in the selection trials, ensuring that her bid to represent India at the 2026 Asian Games remains alive. The matter is scheduled to be heard again on June 1.