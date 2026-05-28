Delhi HC To Hear Plea Against Blocking Of Cockroach Janta Party’s X Handle

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Published at:

High Court to examine allegations of censorship and violation of free speech as the controversial youth movement challenges suspension of its official social media account.

Cockroach Janta Party
How India’s ‘Unemployed’ Engaged In Political Satire Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • The Delhi High Court will hear a petition filed against the blocking of the official X handle of the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’.

  • The movement has claimed the suspension was arbitrary, without notice, and an attack on freedom of speech and expression.

  • Petitioners are seeking immediate restoration of the account and guidelines to prevent arbitrary blocking of protest-related social media handles.

The Delhi High Court will hear a petition challenging the blocking of the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’, a provocative youth-led protest movement.

The plea, filed by leaders associated with the movement, argues that the sudden suspension of their verified account without prior notice or explanation is arbitrary and unconstitutional. They have claimed it amounts to censorship and a violation of their fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression.

The ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ has gained significant attention in recent weeks for its unconventional and satirical protests against issues like unemployment, inflation, corruption, and poor governance. The movement uses the cockroach symbol as a metaphor to criticise political parties and the system.

According to the petitioners, the X handle was blocked after they posted content related to an upcoming human chain protest. They allege that the action was taken at the behest of the government to suppress dissenting voices and prevent the movement from gaining further traction.

The petition seeks immediate restoration of the account and directions from the court to social media platforms regarding the procedure for blocking handles linked to protest movements. It also asks for guidelines to prevent arbitrary suspension of accounts without due process.

Related Content
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in New Delhi. - PTI
Cockroach Janta Party Moves Delhi HC Against Blocking of X Account - File photo
CJI Surya Kant Declines Urgent Hearing on Plea Seeking CBI Probe into Cockroach Janta Party - PTI
How India’s ‘Unemployed’ Engaged In Political Satire - PTI

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear the matter soon, given the growing debate over digital freedom and the right to protest in the country. This case is being seen as significant as it could set a precedent on how authorities and platforms handle controversial protest movements on social media.

The ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ has faced multiple challenges in recent days, including police action and political criticism. The outcome of this petition will be closely watched by both supporters and critics of the movement.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories