Delhi HC To Hear Plea Against Blocking Of Cockroach Janta Party’s X Handle

The Delhi High Court will hear a petition filed against the blocking of the official X handle of the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’.
The movement has claimed the suspension was arbitrary, without notice, and an attack on freedom of speech and expression.
Petitioners are seeking immediate restoration of the account and guidelines to prevent arbitrary blocking of protest-related social media handles.
The Delhi High Court will hear a petition challenging the blocking of the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’, a provocative youth-led protest movement.
The plea, filed by leaders associated with the movement, argues that the sudden suspension of their verified account without prior notice or explanation is arbitrary and unconstitutional. They have claimed it amounts to censorship and a violation of their fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression.
The ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ has gained significant attention in recent weeks for its unconventional and satirical protests against issues like unemployment, inflation, corruption, and poor governance. The movement uses the cockroach symbol as a metaphor to criticise political parties and the system.
According to the petitioners, the X handle was blocked after they posted content related to an upcoming human chain protest. They allege that the action was taken at the behest of the government to suppress dissenting voices and prevent the movement from gaining further traction.
The petition seeks immediate restoration of the account and directions from the court to social media platforms regarding the procedure for blocking handles linked to protest movements. It also asks for guidelines to prevent arbitrary suspension of accounts without due process.
The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear the matter soon, given the growing debate over digital freedom and the right to protest in the country. This case is being seen as significant as it could set a precedent on how authorities and platforms handle controversial protest movements on social media.
The ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ has faced multiple challenges in recent days, including police action and political criticism. The outcome of this petition will be closely watched by both supporters and critics of the movement.