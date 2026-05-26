PIB Flags AI-Generated Deepfake of S. Jaishankar Urging US to Hand Over ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Handlers

In the manipulated video, Jaishankar is falsely shown addressing US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urging them to extradite the handlers of an outfit referred to as the "Cockroach Janta Party" to India. The AI-altered dialogue went as far as accusing the group’s leadership of acting as proxies for foreign regimes, specifically naming Boston-based student Abhijeet Dipke and claiming he had operational ties with the Iranian establishment.