PIB Flags AI-Generated Deepfake of S. Jaishankar Urging US to Hand Over ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Handlers

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
Published at:

PIB has exposed an AI-generated deepfake of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar making fake demands to the US over a so-called ‘Cockroach Janta Party’.

US-India Relations
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • The PIB has flagged a highly sophisticated, AI-generated video circulating on social media platform X involving External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

  • In the video, Jaishankar is falsely shown addressing US President and Secretary of State urging them to extradite the handlers of an outfit referred to as the "Cockroach Janta Party" to India.

  • Government cyber-security watchdogs have reiterated warnings for internet users to verify hyper-realistic political media.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has flagged a highly sophisticated, AI-generated video circulating on social media platform X involving External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The deepfake clip portrays the minister making unprecedented diplomatic demands during what appeared to be an official press briefing, highlighting the growing challenge of synthetic media in geopolitical discourse.

In the manipulated video, Jaishankar is falsely shown addressing US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urging them to extradite the handlers of an outfit referred to as the "Cockroach Janta Party" to India. The AI-altered dialogue went as far as accusing the group’s leadership of acting as proxies for foreign regimes, specifically naming Boston-based student Abhijeet Dipke and claiming he had operational ties with the Iranian establishment.

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According to a formal clarification issued by the PIB Fact Check team, the digital forgery was constructed using authentic footage from a recent, real-world joint press conference. In the original uncut sequence, Jaishankar was actually delivering standard diplomatic remarks regarding the strategic convergence of national interests between New Delhi and Washington, welcoming Secretary Rubio on his official bilateral visit to India.

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The source of the satirical "Cockroach Janta Party" moniker traces back to recent domestic legal frictions, where the phrase gained internet traction following metaphorical observations made in the Supreme Court by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Government cyber-security watchdogs have reiterated warnings for internet users to verify hyper-realistic political media, noting that the speed at which AI fabrications mimic official state communication poses an active threat to public trust and international relations.

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