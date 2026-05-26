AIADMK''s Palaniswami faction petitions TN Speaker to not accept resignation of 3 party MLAs

"We had sought action against 25 AIADMK MLAs under the anti-defection law for defying Palaniswami's diktat on confidence vote. The Speaker had said it was under his consideration. Fearing action under the anti-defection law, the three tendered their resignations. When the earlier plea is pending, the Speaker accepting their resignations contravenes the rules. We filed a plea (on Tuesday) on behalf of AIADMK, saying he should not accept their resignation," he told reporters.