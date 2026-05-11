Gripped By Rebellion, Staring At A Split:  Is Edappadi K. Palaniswami Losing Control Over AIADMK?

With Edappadi K. Palaniswami himself having won the election, the immediate question confronting the AIADMK is who will eventually emerge as the leader of its parliamentary party. If the rebel faction succeeds in demonstrating majority support among the MLAs, it could trigger a direct challenge to Palaniswami’s authority in the legislature, further deepening the party's crisis. For the AIADMK, which has been grappling with a prolonged crisis since the demise of J. Jayalalithaa, the present moment could prove to be one of the most critical phases in its history. For the first time since its formation, the party finds itself neither in power nor in the position of the principal opposition in Tamil Nadu.