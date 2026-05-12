Vijay Takes Oath as Tamil Nadu CM, Faces Crucial Floor Test Next

TVK secures backing from smaller allies and a breakaway AIADMK faction ahead of key confidence vote

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Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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TVK Vijay Takes Oath as CM
Vijay Takes Oath as Tamil Nadu CM, Faces Crucial Floor Test Next | Photo: @TVKVijayHQ-Offl/YT via PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister after TVK secured support from smaller parties following a hung Assembly verdict.

  • The new government must still prove its majority in a floor test on May 13.

  • Vijay’s position strengthened further after a breakaway AIADMK faction reportedly extended support to his coalition.

After a short but intense wait which included three unsuccessful visits to the Governors House ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay finally took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. In what was a culmination of the actor-turned-politician’s efforts for the last three months, he delivered his maiden speech in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today.

For a while Vijay’s hopes of forming a government in the state were clouded as his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) fell short of the majority mark even after support from the Congress. But, after garnering the backing of smaller parties the debutant staked a solid claim to lead the state.

Though his challenges are not yet over as his government still has to survive a floor test and survive a vote of confidence in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, May 13.   

The Floor Test

The 2026 Tamil Nadu state polls led to a hung assembly where no single party crossed the simpe majority mark of 118. Vijay’s TVK emerged as the single largest party winning 108 seats while former CM Stalin’s DMK came second by winning 59 seats. Vijay himself won 2 seats, Perambur and Trichy, out of which he had to vacate one. This left the TVK needing support of 11 more MLAs to form a government.

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The support of the 5 Congress MLAs, who broke their decades long alliance with the DMK, was not enough to cross the majority mark. But after deliberations and consultations with the smaller parties Vijay managed to gather their support. Thus, the CPI (2), CPI(M) (2), VCK (2) and IUML (2) joined hands with TVK to cross the majority mark with 120 seats.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) supporters outside VCK party headquarters as party Treasurer SS Balaji and spokesperson KK Pavalan address a press conference on the official stand on supporting Vijay's TVK in forming the government in Tamil Nadu, in Chennai. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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An MLA Barred From Voting

In another blow to the TVK its MLA Seenivasa Sethupathy was restrained by the  Madras High Court from participating in the floor test.

The TVK MLA had won the election from the Tirupattur assembly seat by just one vote against former DMK minister and legislator KR Periakaruppan. The DMK leader challenged the election in the Madras High Court.

This is unlikely to affect the result of the floor test as Vijay’s party would still enjoy the support of 118 MLAs after counting out Sethupathy and JCD Prabhakar who was elected as the speaker of the assembly.

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Perambur constituency, Vijay, celebrates after winning in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections results, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026. - Source: PTI
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The AIADMK Split

Now that Vijay has finally collected enough support to back his chief ministerial bid, another positive development has taken place in his favour. A faction from the AIADMK led by CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani has come out to support him. This comes after reports of a rift between Eddapadi K Palaniswami and other AIADMK leaders after the former’s purported attempts to form a government with arch rivals DMK.

The Shanmugam led faction reportedly enjoys the support of 30 out of 47 AIADMK legislators.

With the support of the breakaway AIADMK faction Vijay would be able to comfortably pass the trust vote and could strengthen the government’s stability.

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