Vijay Takes Oath as Tamil Nadu CM, Faces Crucial Floor Test Next

The AIADMK Split

Now that Vijay has finally collected enough support to back his chief ministerial bid, another positive development has taken place in his favour. A faction from the AIADMK led by CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani has come out to support him. This comes after reports of a rift between Eddapadi K Palaniswami and other AIADMK leaders after the former’s purported attempts to form a government with arch rivals DMK.