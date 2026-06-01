Aryna Sabalenka Vs Naomi Osaka Preview, French Open 2026: LIVE Streaming, Time, Court Name - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Aryna Sabalenka Vs Naomi Osaka Live Streaming, French Open 2026: Find out when and where to watch the women’s singles fourth-round clash, right here

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina French Open tennis
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to Daria Kasatkina of Australia during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Summary of this article

  • Osaka takes on Sabalenka in the fourth-round match at the French Open 2026

  • The two bigwigs will clash in the evening session for the first time at Roland Garros

  • This is the first time Osaka has made the fourth round at French Open

French Open 2026 has seen some big names exiting as we roll on to day 9 with high-octane action awaiting in the form of Aryna Sabalenaka up against Naomi Osaka in the quarter-final match. The two bigwigs will clash Court Philippe-Chatrier in the night session.

The blockbuster match marks the first women's singles match to top Roland Garros night session since 2023 with the title up for grabs after the exits of Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek.

Speaking of head-to-head between the two players, the Belarussian leads 2-1 in career meetings against the Japanese, who has reached the fourth round for the first time in her career.

"I'm just ready for the fight," Sabalenka said. "It's great to see her (Osaka) back on her level. ... I really enjoy our battles. It's high-level matches, and I really enjoy when somebody push me to the limit."

Speaking about the possibility of playing Sabalenka in the night session, Osaka said, "I'm so used to not playing night matches here and playing night matches in the US Open or something like that that I don't even associate this tournament with night matches."

Related Content
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. - (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Donna Vekic of Croatia during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Thursday, May 28, 2026. - (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after winning against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. - AP Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan warms up before the first round women’s singles tennis match against Laura Siegemund of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Naomi Osaka, French Open 2026: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Aryna Sabalenka Vs Naomi Osaka, French Open 2026 women's singles fourth round match being played?

A

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Naomi Osaka French Open 2026 women's singles fourth round match will be played on Monday, June 1 at 11:45pm IST approx at the Philippe-Chatrier arena.

Q

Where to watch the Aryna Sabalenka Vs Naomi Osaka, French Open 2026 women's singles fourth round match live on TV and online?

A

In India, fans can watch the French Open 2026 live on Sony Sports Network channels. For live streaming, one can catch the action of Roland Garros 2026 on the Sony LIV app and Fancode in India.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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