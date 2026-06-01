IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Escape Major Mishap As Team Bus Suffers Short Circuit Post Final Against RCB

Gujarat Titans' team bus suffered a short circuit after the IPL 2026 final
All players and staff were evacuated safely; no injuries were reported
The incident came after GT's loss to RCB in the title clash
Gujarat Titans’ Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign ended with more than just heartbreak on the field as the franchise was involved in a frightening incident shortly after the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Shubman Gill-led side reportedly had to evacuate its team bus after a short circuit developed in the vehicle, creating panic among players and support staff.
Fortunately, everyone onboard was safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The incident came on a dramatic night in Ahmedabad, where GT had already suffered a disappointing defeat to RCB in the IPL 2026 final.
Gujarat Titans players evacuated after bus scare
According to TOI, the Gujarat Titans team bus suffered a short circuit after the IPL final, forcing players and officials to quickly leave the vehicle. The squad was reportedly stranded on the road for nearly an hour before alternate arrangements were made.
Initial reports stated that the situation was brought under control swiftly, preventing a bigger accident. Team members remained safe throughout the incident, though it understandably caused concern among those present.
The incident added to what had already been a demanding few days for the Titans. GT had battled through the playoffs, including a record chase against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, to reach their third IPL final in five seasons.
However, their campaign ended on a sour note both on and off the field. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had also questioned the scheduling around the final, arguing that Gujarat deserved a fairer turnaround after an exhausting playoff run.
RCB become back-to-back IPL champions
While GT dealt with the aftermath of the bus incident, Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated another historic achievement. Rajat Patidar’s side successfully defended their IPL crown, defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium to lift the 2026 title. Virat Kohli once again played a defining role, finishing unbeaten and striking the winning runs as RCB comfortably chased down 156.
RCB’s bowlers laid the foundation for victory by restricting Gujarat Titans to 155/8 in the final. Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam and the rest of the attack consistently applied pressure, ensuring GT never gained momentum.
The win marked RCB’s second consecutive IPL trophy and further strengthened their status as the dominant force of the tournament over the last two seasons. For Gujarat, meanwhile, the focus quickly shifted from defeat to relief after all players emerged unharmed from the alarming bus incident.