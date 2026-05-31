GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026 Final: With Rain Threat Looming In Ahmedabad, What Happens If There Is No Play Today?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Rain threat looms large on the Indian Premier League final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) as yellow alert is issued by local meteorological department for Sunday, May 31

GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026 Final: Ahmedabad weather
Yellow Alert has been declared in Ahmedabad on the day of IPL 2026 final. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • High wind speeds and possible thunderstorms expected on the day of IPL 2026 final

  • There is a reserve day (Monday) for final in case the match doesn't complete on Sunday

  • If both days are washed out then RCB will be declared champions

As Ahmedabad gears up for the ultimate final of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), the local meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for parts of the state, with high wind speeds and possible thunderstorms expected on the big day.

Like many parts of India, Ahmedabad has also been facing severe heatwaves with temperatures reaching to the extent of 43.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday. While proper rainfall is expected from June 1 onwards, the possibility of showers during the match cannot be ruled out.

What If The Match Is Not Completed?

A reserve day has been kept for the IPL 2026 final, in case it doesn't get completed on the stipulated day due to rain or any other interruptions. However, in the case of Ahmedabad, the reserve day is expected to be wetter, according to the weather forecast.

The first prerogative is always to finish the match on the stipulated day, even if it's a shortened one. However, in the worst-case scenario, if the match doesn't get completed over two days, then RCB will be declared winners as they finished on top of GT in the league stage.

Related Content
RCB and GT will cross swords in IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31. - IPL/X
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill with batting partner Sai Sudharsan talk after scoring runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Rajat Patidar, left, Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill, right, and commentator Ravi Shastri wait for the coin toss ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, second right, celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer with with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh. - AP Photo

The inclement weather has already started disrupting IPL final plans of teams, as GT's arrival back home for the ultimate showdown after Qualifier 2 got delayed due to rain and thunderstorms. The squad landed in Ahmedabad at around 11 PM on Saturday for a Sunday final, as bad weather led to the temporary closure of runways in Chandigarh.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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