GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026 Final: With Rain Threat Looming In Ahmedabad, What Happens If There Is No Play Today?

High wind speeds and possible thunderstorms expected on the day of IPL 2026 final
There is a reserve day (Monday) for final in case the match doesn't complete on Sunday
If both days are washed out then RCB will be declared champions
As Ahmedabad gears up for the ultimate final of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), the local meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for parts of the state, with high wind speeds and possible thunderstorms expected on the big day.
Like many parts of India, Ahmedabad has also been facing severe heatwaves with temperatures reaching to the extent of 43.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday. While proper rainfall is expected from June 1 onwards, the possibility of showers during the match cannot be ruled out.
What If The Match Is Not Completed?
A reserve day has been kept for the IPL 2026 final, in case it doesn't get completed on the stipulated day due to rain or any other interruptions. However, in the case of Ahmedabad, the reserve day is expected to be wetter, according to the weather forecast.
The first prerogative is always to finish the match on the stipulated day, even if it's a shortened one. However, in the worst-case scenario, if the match doesn't get completed over two days, then RCB will be declared winners as they finished on top of GT in the league stage.
The inclement weather has already started disrupting IPL final plans of teams, as GT's arrival back home for the ultimate showdown after Qualifier 2 got delayed due to rain and thunderstorms. The squad landed in Ahmedabad at around 11 PM on Saturday for a Sunday final, as bad weather led to the temporary closure of runways in Chandigarh.