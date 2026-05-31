Scotland 4-1 Curacao, FIFA International Friendly: Shankland Brace Powers Scots To Warm-up Win
Scotland sealed a 4-1 win over Curacao in a FIFA International Friendly match at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Saturday. Curacao stunned the home crowd by taking the lead in the 17th minute through Tahith Chong's solo strike, but their hopes were dented when Jurgen Locadia was sent off in the 37th minute. Scotland equalised just before half-time via Findlay Curtis' first international goal. Lawrence Shankland scored twice within five minutes in the second half, and Ryan Christie's 81st-minute penalty sealed a big win for the Tartan Army. his marked Scotland's final warm-up match before the FIFA World Cup 2026, while Curacao are set to face Aruba before jetting off to the United States.
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