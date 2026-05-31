Scotland 4-1 Curacao, FIFA International Friendly: Shankland Brace Powers Scots To Warm-up Win

Scotland sealed a 4-1 win over Curacao in a FIFA International Friendly match at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Saturday. Curacao stunned the home crowd by taking the lead in the 17th minute through Tahith Chong's solo strike, but their hopes were dented when Jurgen Locadia was sent off in the 37th minute. Scotland equalised just before half-time via Findlay Curtis' first international goal. Lawrence Shankland scored twice within five minutes in the second half, and Ryan Christie's 81st-minute penalty sealed a big win for the Tartan Army. his marked Scotland's final warm-up match before the FIFA World Cup 2026, while Curacao are set to face Aruba before jetting off to the United States.

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FIFA International Friendly: Scotland vs Curacao
Scotland's George Hirst, left, and Curacao's Armando Obispo in action during an international friendly match between Scotland and Curacao in Glasgow. | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
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FIFA International Friendly: Curacao vs Scotland
Scotland's Lawrence Shankland, right, scores during an international friendly match between Scotland and Curacao in Glasgow. | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
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FIFA International Friendly Match: Scotland vs Curacao
Scotland's Nathan Patterson, left, and Curacao's Tyrese Noslin in action during an international friendly match between Scotland and Curacao in Glasgow. | Photo: Jane Barlow/PA via AP
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FIFA International Friendly Match: Curacao vs Scotland
Scotland's Findlay Curtis, top, and Curacao's Tahith Chong during an international friendly match between Scotland and Curacao in Glasgow. | Photo: Jane Barlow/PA via AP
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FIFA International Friendly Soccer Match: Scotland vs Curacao
Scotland's Ryan Christie celebrates scoring during an international friendly match between Scotland and Curacao in Glasgow. | Photo: Jane Barlow/PA via AP
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FIFA International Friendly: Scotland vs Curacao
Scotland's Kenny McLean, shoots at goal during an international friendly soccer match between Scotland and Curacao in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Scott Heppell
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FIFA International Friendly: Curacao vs Scotland
Scotland's Lawrence Shankland celebrates scoring during an international friendly match between Scotland and Curacao in Glasgow. | Photo: Jane Barlow/PA via AP
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FIFA International Friendly Match: Scotland vs Curacao
Scotland's Findlay Curtis, center, scores during an international friendly match between Scotland and Curacao in Glasgow. | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
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FIFA International Friendly Match: Curacao vs Scotland
Scotland's Ryan Christie in action with Curacao's Armando Obispo, left, and Juninho Bacuna during an international friendly match between Scotland and Curacao in Glasgow. | Photo: Jane Barlow/PA via AP
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FIFA International Friendly Soccer Match: Scotland vs Curacao
Curacao's Tahith Chong, left, celebrates scoring during an international friendly match between Scotland and Curacao in Glasgow. | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
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