Pakistan Vs Australia Toss Update, 1st ODI: PAK Opt To Bowl First – Check Playing XIs

Pakistan face Australia in the third ODI in Rawalpindi on Saturday
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi won the toss and opted to bowl first
Know the playing XIs and more for the Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI
Pakistan host Australia in the first game of their three-match ODI series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 30, 2026.
In the T20I bilateral series held earlier this year, Pakistan sealed a 3-0 whitewash against Australia. The hosts have named a strong side for the ODI series as well, with Shaheen Shah Afridi leading a full-strength team featuring the returning Babar Azam.
Australia, meanwhile, are without several big names like Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, who are sitting out due to their IPL commitments. In their absence, Josh Inglis has been handed the captaincy over a young side, with seasoned stars such as Cameron Green and Marcus Labuschagne shouldering the responsibility.
This match will serve as a test for both teams ahead of the ICC World Cup 2027.
Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI: Toss Update
Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK): “We will bowl first. Pitch looks good, and we will try to restrict them. Very happy to be captaining the 1,000th game for Pakistan. We have one debutant (Arafat Mihas).”
Josh Inglish (AUS): “It’s quite dry, so we’ll assess as quick as we possibly can and hopefully put a good total on board. I think it’s just the squad that we’ve got together at the moment. We sort of thought that we’d get these conditions again after those T20s, and it looks like we’ve got something similar. Oliver Peake will make his debut today.”
Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.
Australia: Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis (wk) (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Kuhnemann.
Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI being played?
The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI will be played on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 5:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 4:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI live online?
The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI will be live-streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel for free in India.
Where to watch the Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI live on TV?
The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI will not be televised on any TV channels in India.