Vinesh Phogat Challenges WFI Restriction, Secures Entry Into 53Kg Trials

WFI allowed Vinesh Phogat to compete in the 53kg trials after reversing its earlier stance
The Supreme Court cleared the way for Vinesh to participate in the selection trials
Vinesh entered the 53kg draw after weighing in at 53.9kg
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Saturday allowed Olympian Vinesh Phogat to take part in the Asian Games selection trials in the 53kg category, reversing its earlier decision that had restricted her to the 50kg division.
The decision came after the Supreme Court permitted her participation in the trials scheduled on May 30. The federation had approached the apex court following a Delhi High Court order that had also cleared her entry into the competition, but the Supreme Court declined to stay the ruling, allowing the trials to go ahead with Vinesh included.
Earlier in the day, Vinesh was informed that she would only be eligible for the 50kg category, with the WFI citing her recent participation in that weight class at international events.
The restriction did not go down well with the wrestler, who objected to the decision and alleged discrimination, insisting on the freedom to compete in her preferred category.
The situation escalated at the venue before WFI president Sanjay Singh stepped in and permitted her to also enter the 53kg trials. “We allowed her after she threw accusations and asked the officials to take her weight,” WFI President Sanjay Singh told PTI.
“We do not want to discriminate against anyone. She did not inform which category she wants to compete in, and still letting her.” Vinesh was subsequently weighed at 53.9kg and entered into the 53kg draw. “I am here for at least two years,” she said in a brief interaction ahead of her bout .
Her inclusion in the 53kg category now sets up potential clashes with Antim Panghal and Meenakshi Goyat in a competitive lineup. The WFI had earlier maintained that she would only be allowed to compete in the 50kg division, arguing that she had consistently featured in that category and had not formally notified any change. However, Vinesh has previously competed across multiple weight classes, including the 53kg division.