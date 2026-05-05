Met Gala 2026: Williams, Liu, Gu Lead Charge As Sporting Stars Dazzle Red Carpet – Check Athletes’ Looks

Summary of this article
Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams headline athlete-driven Met Gala spotlight
“Costume Art” theme sparks bold, expressive looks
Alysa Liu, Eileen Gu, Lindsey Vonn, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, A’ja Wilson highlight strong presence
We don’t often see our Olympic medallists and sporting icons step away from their kits and into high-fashion, statement-making looks, which is exactly why their presence stood out at the Met Gala 2026.
The night turned into a showcase of athletic star power as much as high fashion, with elite athletes commanding attention on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.
Held each year as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, the gala has grown into one of fashion’s most influential nights, drawing a mix of celebrities, athletes, and cultural figures who treat the red carpet like a canvas.
Centred around the theme “Costume Art,” the evening leaned firmly into the idea that fashion is art, and athletes embraced that brief with confidence.
From bold transformations to deeply personal design choices, they delivered looks that went beyond aesthetics and into storytelling. There were plenty more athletes in attendance, but a few names, through impact and presence, clearly stood out.
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka delivered one of the standout moments of the night. She arrived in an elaborate white ensemble, complete with a wide-brimmed hat, feathers, and gloves, before unveiling a vivid red dress underneath. The mid-carpet transformation added a theatrical edge that perfectly matched the theme.
Venus Williams
Venus Williams played a central role as co-chair alongside Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Anna Wintour. Her all-black gown drew inspiration from her own portrait at the National Portrait Gallery, while a striking necklace subtly referenced Wimbledon’s Rosewater Dish trophy, a nod to her legacy in the sport.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams opted for a shimmering silver gown, elevated by intricate branch-like detailing along one leg. The look balanced elegance with structure, ensuring she stood out without needing theatrics.
Alysa Liu
Fresh off her gold medal at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Alysa Liu embraced a bold red palette. Her layered, ruffled dress created fluid movement, making it one of the more visually dynamic outfits on display.
Eileen Gu
Eileen Gu brought a playful twist with a bubble-inspired outfit, even incorporating floating bubbles into her red carpet appearance. It was unconventional, eye-catching, and refreshingly light-hearted.
A'ja Wilson
A’ja Wilson, part of the host committee, made her Met Gala debut in a bronze gown that balanced sharp structure with fluid design. It was a composed, confident look that matched her rising influence beyond basketball.
Angel Reese
Angel Reese made sure she stood out, arriving in a sweeping pink gown that leaned into bold, statement fashion. The look reinforced her growing reputation as one of the sport’s most expressive personalities.
Dwyane Wade
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer kept things sharp with a sleeveless look, stepping out alongside Gabrielle Union. The pairing brought effortless style and veteran presence to the carpet.
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson leaned into a more relaxed aesthetic, opting for a casual look as he arrived with his wife Lauren Hashian. Even without going over the top, his presence added another layer of star power to the night.
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn’s appearance carried added weight. After months on crutches following a serious crash, she walked unaided, marking a quiet but powerful comeback moment amid the glamour.