Met Gala 2026: Williams, Liu, Gu Lead Charge As Sporting Stars Dazzle Red Carpet – Check Athletes’ Looks

Olympians including Venus Williams, Alysa Liu and Lindsey Vonn swapped their sporting kits for high fashion as they joined global stars at the Met Gala 2026, the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, on May 4

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Met Gala 2026: Venus Williams Eileen Gu Sporting Stars Dazzle Red Carpet – Check Athletes’ Looks
Eileen Gu arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams headline athlete-driven Met Gala spotlight

  • “Costume Art” theme sparks bold, expressive looks

  • Alysa Liu, Eileen Gu, Lindsey Vonn, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, A’ja Wilson highlight strong presence

We don’t often see our Olympic medallists and sporting icons step away from their kits and into high-fashion, statement-making looks, which is exactly why their presence stood out at the Met Gala 2026.

The night turned into a showcase of athletic star power as much as high fashion, with elite athletes commanding attention on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

Held each year as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, the gala has grown into one of fashion’s most influential nights, drawing a mix of celebrities, athletes, and cultural figures who treat the red carpet like a canvas.

Centred around the theme “Costume Art,” the evening leaned firmly into the idea that fashion is art, and athletes embraced that brief with confidence.

From bold transformations to deeply personal design choices, they delivered looks that went beyond aesthetics and into storytelling. There were plenty more athletes in attendance, but a few names, through impact and presence, clearly stood out.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka Met Gala 2026 Look
Naomi Osaka arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
info_icon

Naomi Osaka delivered one of the standout moments of the night. She arrived in an elaborate white ensemble, complete with a wide-brimmed hat, feathers, and gloves, before unveiling a vivid red dress underneath. The mid-carpet transformation added a theatrical edge that perfectly matched the theme.

Related Content
Best Dressed-Men at Met Gala 2026 - Illustration
Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Best-Dressed Men Round-Up
Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet - X
Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Beyoncé Stuns In Skeleton Gown, Sabrina Arrives In Dress Made Of Film Reels
Protests Sweep Met Gala 2026 - X
"Eat The Rich" Protests Surge Outside Jeff Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala 2026
Isha Ambani At Met Gala 2026 - X
Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Isha Ambani Stuns In 1,800 Carats Of Diamonds And A Hand-Painted Gold Saree
Related Content
Naomi Osaka Met Gala 2026 Look
Naomi Osaka arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Venus Williams

Venus Williams played a central role as co-chair alongside Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Anna Wintour. Her all-black gown drew inspiration from her own portrait at the National Portrait Gallery, while a striking necklace subtly referenced Wimbledon’s Rosewater Dish trophy, a nod to her legacy in the sport.

Venus Williams Met Gala 2026 Look
Venus Williams arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
info_icon

Serena Williams

Serena Williams opted for a shimmering silver gown, elevated by intricate branch-like detailing along one leg. The look balanced elegance with structure, ensuring she stood out without needing theatrics.

Serena Williams Met Gala 2026 Look
Serena Williams arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
info_icon

Alysa Liu

Alysa Liu Met Gala 2026 Look
Alysa Liu arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
info_icon

Fresh off her gold medal at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Alysa Liu embraced a bold red palette. Her layered, ruffled dress created fluid movement, making it one of the more visually dynamic outfits on display.

Eileen Gu

Eileen Gu brought a playful twist with a bubble-inspired outfit, even incorporating floating bubbles into her red carpet appearance. It was unconventional, eye-catching, and refreshingly light-hearted.

Eileen Gu Met Gala 2026 Look
Eileen Gu arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
info_icon

A'ja Wilson

Aja Wilson Met Gala 2026 Look
A'ja Wilson arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
info_icon

A’ja Wilson, part of the host committee, made her Met Gala debut in a bronze gown that balanced sharp structure with fluid design. It was a composed, confident look that matched her rising influence beyond basketball.

Angel Reese

Angel Reese Met Gala 2026 Look
Angel Reese arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
info_icon

Angel Reese made sure she stood out, arriving in a sweeping pink gown that leaned into bold, statement fashion. The look reinforced her growing reputation as one of the sport’s most expressive personalities.

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade Met Gala 2026 Look
Dwyane Wade arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
info_icon

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer kept things sharp with a sleeveless look, stepping out alongside Gabrielle Union. The pairing brought effortless style and veteran presence to the carpet.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Met Gala 2026 Look
Dwayne Johnson, left, and Lauren Hashian arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
info_icon

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson leaned into a more relaxed aesthetic, opting for a casual look as he arrived with his wife Lauren Hashian. Even without going over the top, his presence added another layer of star power to the night.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn Met Gala 2026 Look
Lindsey Vonn arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
info_icon

Lindsey Vonn’s appearance carried added weight. After months on crutches following a serious crash, she walked unaided, marking a quiet but powerful comeback moment amid the glamour.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Points Table: Are LSG Out Of Playoffs Race? Can MI Still Qualify?

  2. IPL Dispatch: Mumbai Revels In Rohit Sharma's Comeback Masterclass; Lungi Ngidi Fit For DC Vs CSK

  3. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Fit-Again Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Shine In Mumbai Indians' Six-Wicket Win

  4. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Falls Short Of Dazzling Hundred Upon Injury Comeback

  5. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Youngster Akshat Raghuwanshi Hits First-Ball Six On Debut

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  2. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  5. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 04, 2026

  2. Saffron Tide: BJP Workers celebrate As Party Surges Ahead In Bengal, Assam

  3. Assembly Elections 2026 Results: Pinarayi Vijayan Submits His Resignation, INC Celebrates Kerala Victory

  4. Party Workers Celebrate Saffron Surge In Trinamool Bastion

  5. Kerala Sees Political Churn: LDF Routed, Congress Surges, BJP Advances

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Minab, Not To Be Forgotten: The True Story Of The Iranian School Strike

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Derided We Fell On Iran

  4. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  5. Trump Reviews New Iran Peace Proposal Amid Tensions Over Strait Of Hormuz

Latest Stories

  1. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Beyoncé Stuns In Skeleton Gown, Sabrina Arrives In Dress Made Of Film Reels

  2. "Eat The Rich" Protests Surge Outside Jeff Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala 2026

  3. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Channels Raja Ravi Varma

  4. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Venus Williams’ Swarovski Dress Celebrates Her Journey

  5. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Isha Ambani Stuns In 1,800 Carats Of Diamonds And A Hand-Painted Gold Saree

  6. Congress Triumphs In Kerala, Suffers Big Losses In Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu

  7. How BJP Secured The Third Straight Victory In Assam: Welfare, Leadership, Delimitation, Organisation

  8. Modi Invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Tagore As BJP Scripts Bengal Breakthrough