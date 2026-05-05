Met Gala 2026: Williams, Liu, Gu Lead Charge As Sporting Stars Dazzle Red Carpet – Check Athletes’ Looks

Eileen Gu arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Eileen Gu arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)