Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty In Assault, Strangulation Case Involving Personal Chef

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, left, is embraced after a not guilty verdict at his trial at Norfolk County District Court, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, left, is embraced after a not guilty verdict at his trial at Norfolk County District Court, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)