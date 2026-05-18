Adam Driver Has ‘No Comment’ On Girls Creator’s Accusations About Aggressive On-Set Behaviour

Adam Driver poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Paper Tiger' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 16, 2026. Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Adam Driver poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Paper Tiger' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 16, 2026. Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP