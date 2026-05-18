Adam Driver Has ‘No Comment’ On Girls Creator’s Accusations About Aggressive On-Set Behaviour

Summary of this article
Adam Driver has ‘no comment’ on Lena Dunham's claims about his on-set behaviour.
Dunham, in her memoir, described her ordeals with Driver on the Girls set.
Dunham wrote that Driver became “verbally aggressive” after she forgot her lines during a scene and “hurled a chair at the wall next to me”.
Hollywood actor Adam Driver has been avoiding commenting on allegations made about his on-set behaviour by Lena Dunham in her New York Times bestseller memoir, Famesick. Dunham wrote about Driver's alleged aggressive behaviour on the set of the television series Girls.
At a press conference for his film Paper Tiger at the Cannes film festival on Sunday, Driver shut down questions on Dunham's accusations.
Adam Driver on Lena Dunham accusations
At the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Driver is promoting James Gray's latest crime thriller Paper Tiger, which also stars Scarlett Johansson. At the press meet, when he was asked about Lena Dunham's accusations against him, the actor said, “I have no comment on any of that. I'm saving it all for my book.”
What were Lena Dunham's claims about Girls co-star Adam Driver?
Lena Dunham accused the Megalopolis star of being rude to her during their first sex scene. He “hurled me this way and that”, she wrote in her memoir. She didn't feel “violated,” but she felt she had “lost directorial authority”.
Dunham also mentioned that Adam ”hurled a chair at the wall next to me” when he was angry at her for forgetting her lines during a rehearsal, and used foul language.
This reportedly happened on the sets of their hit show, Girls, which ran for six seasons from 2012 until 2017. The show follows a self-obsessed writer and her boyfriend, named Adam (played by Driver), and their toxic relationship. Apart from starring in the show, Dunham also wrote and directed it.
Adam Driver's work front
Adam Driver's new film Paper Tiger is contending for the Palme d'Or at Cannes 2026. It was recently screened at the film festival.